The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended to approve a rezoning item that would allow for townhomes and patio homes on a 60-acre piece of land at Main Street and Kings Ridge Road.
The Tuesday vote comes after the item was tabled twice and the project applicant made multiple changes to the proposal, including adding additional open space.
When first presented to the commission on April 13, the project initially proposed 4.3 acres of open space on the land, reserving just over 8% of the overall land count for open space. The city of Frisco requires 15% of land to have open space for patio home and townhome developments, according to city documentation.
Since then, the developer has worked with the city to add an extra piece of open space to the development, lifting the proportion of open space on the land to 12%.
Commission Chairman Robert Cox said Tuesday that his only point of frustration was that the final proposal didn’t hit the required 15% of open space.
“We’ve had other developments in front of us that we required them to do it, and to make changes to a plan. I know that’s frustrating for some,” Cox said. “What I do think you did well is to amenitize this property, the open spaces, above and beyond. So I think the tradeoffs there are worth it.”
Stephen Schermerhorn, who represented the project applicant, told commission members that in addition to the open space increase, the distribution of lot types had changed from its original proposal to reduce the number of patio home lots by 35 and to add 36 townhome lots.
Commission Vice Chairman David Box said he wished the developer luck on the project if approved.
“I was a little torn with the increase in the townhome units by 36, but this is a product that I believe the city needs, and the market is speaking,” Box said.
Before the unanimous vote, Cox said there was a need to be as consistent as possible when it comes to enforcing city standards.
“In the future here in Frisco, these are the types of projects we’re going to have,” he said. “A lot of the big projects are done.”
As the city looks ahead to working on what Cox called “infill” projects, he said it was important to work together to make projects the best they could be.
“I think we’ve done that there, and I appreciate all the parties that came together, the compromise, getting the right people in front of each other at the right time,” he said.
Commissioner Brittany Colberg said she felt their feedback had been well-listened to.
“I think this is a model example of communication between different parties, and want to thank all parties involved for just making this so peaceable and finding compromises and concessions that work well,” she said. “I think it was excellent communication and was a great final project, so I thoroughly support this.”
The item will go to the Frisco City Council for final approval.
