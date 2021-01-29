Sports City USA will host the 2021 US Sports Congress conference and tradeshow Dec. 6-8 at Hyatt Regency Frisco.
The US Sports Congress, entering its fifteenth year, attracts top level decision-makers from the world of sports events and tourism. Event attendees are senior level executives who represent sport governing bodies, the destinations who desire to host their events and other industry purveyors. These governing bodies represent tens of thousands of athletes who participate in their programs. The US Sports Congress creates meaningful networking opportunities while also providing insightful professional development sessions. Past presenters have included individuals from Major League Baseball, The Ultimate Fighting Championship, The Ladies Professional Golf Association, Under Armour and many other sports brands and organizations.
"We believe Sports City, USA is the perfect backdrop for the US Sports Congress and we look forward to hosting sports event executives from around the country," said Josh Dill, director of Sports & Events with Visit Frisco. "In addition to being a great destination to host sporting events and competitions, Frisco also understands and embraces the business of sports."
"Sports is engrained in the DNA of Frisco, which is why we specifically chose the destination as our host for 2021," said Lou Mengsol, President, US Sports Congress. "We are looking forward to bringing together like-minded sports event and tourism professionals in Sports City, USA this year."
Registration will open Feb. 8.
