City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park.
The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
Work with the consultant will include looking at the entire boundary of the Grand Park system, said Paul Knippel, director of engineering services with the city.
According to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise, the vision for Grand Park originally spanned roughly 300 acres and now comprises over 1,000; the land includes 7.8 miles of creek with a good amount of property in floodplain. The land also has ties to Iron Horse Trail.
In 2006, Frisco voters approved $22.5 million in acquisition and initial development of Grand Park, according to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise. Over time, the story of Grand Park evolved to include discussions of clean up at the site of a former battery recycling plant and negotiations with battery manufacturing company Exide Technologies. The negotiations, which reached a conclusion through a settlement in October 2020, punted hopes of beginning work on Grand Park for an extended stretch of time. A milestone was reached in November 2022 when the city opened “Big Bluestem Trail,” a small portion of Grand Park that is now open to the public.
The general scope of work with the consultant this year is expected to include a lot of stakeholder input as well as an evaluation of site characteristics and attributes, Knippel told the Frisco Enterprise. There will also be a review of adjoining properties, and there may also be some market analysis, he added.
A contract is expected to be brought forward in March, and Knippel said work with the consultant is expected to be completed in about 12 months.
During a city council work session on Jan. 27, Knippel said the goal is to have something actionable by the end of the year. In an interview with the Frisco Enterprise, Knippel said that entails getting guidance on the first phase of park development, as well having a framework developed that would guide decisions on development proposals in the future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.