The Frisco City Council's 2023 Winter Work Session included a discussion about Grand Park.  

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. 

The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November. 

