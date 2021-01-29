The city of Frisco expects to open a vaccine hub that will be operating next week, according to an announcement from Collin County.
The announcement comes as county providers gear up to receive a total of 42,900 doses next week, the largest shipment that the state has sent to the county since the vaccination program began in late December.
A city of Frisco press release stated that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has approved 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine be allotted to the city.
“We’re grateful to the state and happy to be awarded the vaccines so our city team can continue our efforts to help keep the public healthy,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a press release. “We’ve had an internal Vaccine Team in place since the beginning of January, anxiously waiting for a green light. Our city team gained a great deal of experience from hosting a successful testing site since August. We’re looking forward to vaccinating as many folks as possible.”
The city assembled an internal vaccine team, lead by the Frisco Fire Department and its Emergency Management Division on Jan. 5. The team has been preparing to host a vaccine site since then.
“Once we receive the vaccine, we’re prepared to open 24 hours later,” Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland said.
Cheney said to expect online registration to be available Monday to schedule appointments. The city has said it will use its city newsletter to notify the community when online registration is open.
The location of Frisco’s city-run hub has yet to be determined, according to Collin County, but the city has previously indicated that a site operated by the city could be located where the Sam Rayburn and Dallas North tollways meet.
In a Jan. 14 letter to John Hellerstedt, commissioner with the Texas Department of State Health Services, Frisco representatives including Mayor Jeff Cheney stated that the site was equipped to administer 2,000 vaccine doses per day with the ability to expand. The site can accept both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the letter stated.
Frisco is among multiple cities that have joined a partnership with Collin County that aims to coordinate the disbursement of COVID-19 vaccines.
Baylor Scott & White at The Star in Frisco is also one of six announced vaccination hubs in Collin County. Dana Baird, Frisco’s director of communications and media relations, said the site was not a result of the city’s letter and is not related to the city’s application for a city-operated vaccination site.
This story has been updated to include additional details from the city of Frisco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.