Frisco city hall file.jpg

File photo

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Frisco city staff is expected to release a September 2022 investigative report concerning former Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland, who is also a mayoral candidate, a city council vote revealed Tuesday night.

Frisco’s city council met the evening of April 4 for a regular city council meeting. After coming out of executive session, the council voted on one item from its executive agenda. The executive agenda is discussed in a closed session of the city council.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments