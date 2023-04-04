Frisco city staff is expected to release a September 2022 investigative report concerning former Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland, who is also a mayoral candidate, a city council vote revealed Tuesday night.
Frisco’s city council met the evening of April 4 for a regular city council meeting. After coming out of executive session, the council voted on one item from its executive agenda. The executive agenda is discussed in a closed session of the city council.
“In connection with item No. 2A, ii on tonight’s agenda, I move to authorize the city manager to release the second investigative report, dated Sept. 1, 2022, concerning Mark Piland,” Councilmember Bill Woodard said.
Councilmember Brian Livingston seconded the motion, and it passed 5-0. Mayor Jeff Cheney recused himself from the vote and said he had recused himself from the discussions.
Item 2A, ii on the agenda concerned “Meeting with City Attorney regarding a matter(s) in which the duty of the City Attorney under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas conflicts with the Open Meetings Act regarding: Receive legal advice regarding waiving privileges to Public Information Requests.”
Piland previously served as Frisco’s fire chief until the city announced on Sept. 14, 2022 that Piland had submitted his retirement, “sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities.” Piland was hired in 2013.
Piland and Cheney are both currently candidates in the race for Frisco Mayor, slated to go before voters in May. A third candidate, Jonathan Spencer, has also filed to run for the mayoral spot.
The nature and scope of the report’s release was not discussed during the council vote.
The Frisco Enterprise has reached out via email to Piland for comment.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
