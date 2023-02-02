Icy alleyways are forcing the City of Frisco’s solid waste contractor to revise its schedule for collecting trash and recycling following four days of inclement weather. Beginning Friday, Feb. 3, both trash and recycling will be collected – starting with Thursday route customers. Both trash and recycling carts should be placed out for collection by 7 a.m.
“The alleys are still too icy for the trucks to operate safely,” said Jeremy Starritt, Environmental Services Manager. “We essentially had to ‘trash the trash only’ approach and switch gears. Our contractor believes this new schedule will be the most efficient and safest plan moving forward.”
Below is the new schedule for servicing both trash and recycling:
Friday, Feb. 3: Thursday routes collected.
Saturday, Feb. 4: Friday routes collected.
Monday, Feb. 6: Monday routes collected as regularly scheduled. Customers may leave as many as five (5) extra bags of recycling next to your recycling cart.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Tuesday routes collected as regularly scheduled. Customers may leave as many as five (5) extra bags of recycling and five (5) extra bags of trash next to your respective carts (for a total of 10).
Wednesday, Feb. 8: Wednesday routes collected as regularly scheduled. Customers may leave as many as five (5) extra bags of recycling and five (5) extra bags of trash next to your respective carts (for a total of 10).
Extra Bags: Please do not place extra bags on top of your cart. Customers may bring recycling to the Environmental Collection Center, 6616 Walnut Street, Monday – Saturday, for free drop off. Go to FriscoTexas.gov/recycle for hours.
Chunk Your Junk – Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Residents with Frisco water bills may dispose of trash, recycling, yard waste as well as household chemicals and electronics. This event is also located at 6616 Walnut Street.
DIY Disposal: Custer Transfer Station (trash, yard waste), Plano Parkway Transfer Station (trash, appliances) and the Melissa landfill are open extended hours now through Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Customers required to show Frisco water bill and matching driver’s license.
