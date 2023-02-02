Frisco city hall file.jpg

File photo

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Icy alleyways are forcing the City of Frisco’s solid waste contractor to revise its schedule for collecting trash and recycling following four days of inclement weather. Beginning Friday, Feb. 3, both trash and recycling will be collected – starting with Thursday route customers. Both trash and recycling carts should be placed out for collection by 7 a.m.

“The alleys are still too icy for the trucks to operate safely,” said Jeremy Starritt, Environmental Services Manager. “We essentially had to ‘trash the trash only’ approach and switch gears. Our contractor believes this new schedule will be the most efficient and safest plan moving forward.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments