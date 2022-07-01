The city of Frisco received confirmation that a mosquito pool tested ’positive’ for West Nile Virus (WNV) near Copper Point Ln. in the Village Lakes neighborhood.
In response, the city will ground spray July 1 – 2, in some areas of these neighborhoods: Village Lakes, Crosspointe Park, Park Place Estates, Pearson Farms, Heritage Village and Westfalls Village (see map).
Weather permitting, a third-party contractor will apply treatment for two consecutive nights starting at 9 o’clock tonight, July 1, through 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The overnight schedule is the same on Saturday, ending 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
This is the fourth positive mosquito pools in Frisco this season. Check out our GIS Mosquito Dashboard to see the locations of positive pools for this year as well as those from last year. No human cases of WNV are confirmed in Frisco this year.
Frisco residents are urged to ‘Wear, Apply and Remove’ as a precaution against mosquito bites. The precautionary steps are promoted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and outlined below:
WEAR: Wear long sleeves, pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
APPLY: Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
REMOVE: Drain standing water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.