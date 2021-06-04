The City of Frisco will spray for mosquitoes this weekend after receiving confirmation two mosquito pools tested positive this week for West Nile Virus.
One is near Copper Point Lane in the Village Lakes neighborhood (see map). The other is near Shaddock Creek Lane in Shaddock Creek Estates (see map). This is the third week these two areas have had a mosquito pool test positive. In response, the city will ground spray, weather permitting.
Treatment will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday and continue through 5 a.m. Sunday. Spraying resumes Sunday night at 9 p.m. and will finish at 5 a.m. on Monday.
A third-party contractor will fog for mosquitoes in some areas of these neighborhoods: Village Lakes, Crosspoint Park, Park Place Estates, Pearson Farms, Heritage Village and Westfalls Village. Spraying will also happen in some areas of these neighborhoods around the Trails of Frisco Golf Club and Cottonwood Creek Park and Trail: Shaddock Creek Estates, Heather Ridge Estates, The Fairways, The Trails and Country Club Ridge at The Trails.
"DRAIN is one of ‘The Four D’s’ we emphasize to prevent the spread of mosquitoes, but another way to think of it is to remove any standing water around your home," Environmental Health Supervisor Julie Fernandez said. "Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a tablespoon of water, so we recommend removing water by emptying containers like plant saucers, buckets, trash containers and frequently changing water in dog bowls and bird baths. Plus, water that can’t be drained, like backyard pools and hot tubs, should be properly chlorinated and free of debris."
The City of Frisco supports precautionary steps promoted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and commonly referred to as “The Four D’s”:
·DEET: Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
·DRAIN: Drain standing water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.
·DRESS: Wear long sleeves, pants at dawn and dusk.
·DUSK OR DAWN: Avoid outdoor activities during these hours when mosquitoes are most active.
In accordance with its Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Frisco began testing for mosquitoes May 1. No human cases of the virus are confirmed in Frisco this year.
For more information on the city’s plan, visit friscotexas.gov/mosquitoes or contact the City of Frisco’s Health & Food Safety Division at 972-292-5304.
