Universal rendering.jpg
Rendering courtesy of Universal Parks and Resorts

Pickleball, animal services, construction updates and more were among the topics tossed to city officials Monday night as Frisco hosted a town hall meeting.

The meeting, which took place in city council chambers, allowed community members to ask questions about all things Frisco. The event included a presentation about the future of Grand Park as well as other updates regarding projects and initiatives around the city.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

