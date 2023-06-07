Pickleball, animal services, construction updates and more were among the topics tossed to city officials Monday night as Frisco hosted a town hall meeting.
The meeting, which took place in city council chambers, allowed community members to ask questions about all things Frisco. The event included a presentation about the future of Grand Park as well as other updates regarding projects and initiatives around the city.
Multiple questions on Monday centered around the kids-focused Universal theme park that received specific-use permit approval in March.
“They are under design currently, my understanding is, with the intent to break ground by the end of this year with the potential delivery of that project in 2026 I believe as far as an opening date,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said.
One of the questions surrounding the project asked about preparations to address infrastructure and traffic.
“I would say as far as infrastructure and traffic, that was probably one of the most misunderstood aspects of this project,” Cheney said.
Cheney said the forthcoming Universal project is a small regional park that will attract visitors from a roughly three-hour drive radius at most.
“This project will actually be a traffic mitigation tool because it will actually generate less traffic counts and it would be off-peak traffic counts,” he said. "So rather than having high-rise office and multifamily where you may have 30,000 car trips a day kind of coming in and out at peak times, this would be about I think it was like a fifth of the traffic counts, and it’s spread out throughout the day.”
“So our engineering team is very confident in our infrastructure plans,” Cheney added. “A big part of it is really the $200 million of roads that’s being invested right now. That was already planned before this project was announced and started design.”
Town Hall discussions Monday night included a rundown of plans for Wade Park, newly named “The Mix” per an announcement in December.
The unfinished site of Wade Park, located at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Lebanon Road, became the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
In late 2022, plans for the 112-acre project The Mix were announced, detailing a new vision that included a number of uses such as office space, retail space, a grocery store, a business hotel, a boutique hotel and residential uses. At the time of the December announcement, plans were to break ground in December 2022, according to previous coverage by the Frisco Enterprise.
During the Monday night Town Hall meeting, Cheney said the project developer is actively working with the city to finalize their plans.
“Their hopes are to re-break ground and start development again here later this year, and so the city is hopeful of that as well,” Cheney said. “They’ve rebranded as The Mix, so that is their intended new name of the development, and from what we’ve been told, they do intend to build the Lebanon property all in one phase, which included the grocer, includes medical office, it includes some multifamily, it also includes some other retail options there to start that project.”
Cheney added that there are plans for the developer to clean up the property and put in siding around the hole.
“The hole itself will largely be market-driven as that continues to phase out and more parking is needed, and so we’re working with them as far as kind of what that looks like and how we can potentially use our economic development team and potential incentives to encourage a faster completion to that part of the project,” Cheney said.
Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson added that incentives attached to the original Wade Park plan were performance based.
“So nothing has been paid on any of the project, because it didn’t perform,” Pierson said. “And any type of incentive that we would contemplate going forward would be similar, so that we’re certainly making sure that whatever we were investing in was actually able to become a reality.”
An update on the Music Street Frisco development was also discussed Monday night. The 6.7-acre development is planned to be a $40 million entertainment complex.
Ground broke on the project in June 2019.
“That project certainly got slowed down as a result of COVID,” Cheney said Monday night in response to a question. “A lot of venues like that kind of took a hit. They have been coming back to the city here in recent months about looking for plans to start that project up. We haven’t heard any firm commitments about when that will start, but hearing from their side, they’re hopeful to start that up soon.”
“I’ll also add that it does kind of fit on brand with where Frisco is going,” Cheney said, noting that Frisco had recently earned a state designation as a “music-friendly” city.
“So you’re going to start seeing more and more of that come,” Cheney said. “I think you’re going to see more and more venues come to our community, and we’re really, as we like to say, moving towards the renaissance age in Frisco’s history. We’re kind of growing up and being proud about being Sports City USA, but we’re hearing more and more from residents about rounding out as a community with kind of arts and culture, working towards a performing arts center and other types of exciting projects.”
Grand Park vision to be revealed
The Monday meeting kicked off with a city presentation focused on Grand Park, a project that spans over 1,000 acres and that has been listed as a top priority by Frisco’s city council.
On Tuesday, April 4, the Frisco City Council voted to approve a $394,000 professional services agreement with global design company IDEO to design a vision for the Grand Park project.
The process has since included meetings and workshops with community groups as well as a community survey that garnered over 200 respondents, City of Frisco Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates said in a city-produced video.
Survey questions included asking respondents how they would like Grand Park to feel and look, Coates said.
“They will be back here in Frisco on Friday, June 16, where they will unveil the vision for Grand Park and also bring with them many prototypes for the community to be able to connect with so that they can see and visualize more clearly what that vision is,” Coates said.
Coates said the items will be displayed in the Frisco Public Library for approximately a week.
