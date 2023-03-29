A proposed townhome development located off of Cobb Hill Drive received a recommendation for approval from Frisco's planning and zoning commission. The item will go to the city council at a future meeting for final consideration.
A proposed townhome development in the area of Frisco’s Cobb Hill neighborhood has received a recommendation for zoning approval.
The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend zoning approval for the proposed development, located on 7.8 acres, during its Tuesday meeting.
The site, located at the corner of Cobb Hill Drive and Frisco Street, is adjacent to Frisco ISD's Memorial High School.
The commission vote comes after the commission tabled a vote on the item during its Feb. 14 meeting to allow the applicant to speak with local residents.
According to city documentation, the applicant met with the Estates at Cobb Hill HOA representatives on Feb. 23. Residents’ primary concerns were traffic, parking and proposed building elevations, documentation stated.
“The applicant and staff were able to address the residents’ concerns at that meeting, and those in attendance vocalized general support for the project,” City of Frisco Planning and Zoning Manager Jonathan Hubbard said during the Tuesday March 29 meeting.
The proposed project, dubbed “Oasis at Cobb Hill,” is focused around four open space tracts. Hubbard said the development’s proposed open space plan amounts to 20.8% of the overall project, which exceeds the city’s 15% open space requirement.
City documentation states that the applicant is proposing to incorporate front porches on the property. In addition, the applicant is proposing a variety of architectural elevations to the development in order to create “interest along the streetscape/open space tracts and prevent monotony from building to building.”
City staff recommended approval for the project.
Following the commission’s recommendation for approval, the item is slated to go to the Frisco City Council for final consideration at a later meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
