townhome site--.png

A proposed townhome development located off of Cobb Hill Drive received a recommendation for approval from Frisco's planning and zoning commission. The item will go to the city council at a future meeting for final consideration. 

A proposed townhome development in the area of Frisco’s Cobb Hill neighborhood has received a recommendation for zoning approval.

The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend zoning approval for the proposed development, located on 7.8 acres, during its Tuesday meeting.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

