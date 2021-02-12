The city of Frisco trash and recycling collections will be delayed beginning Monday due to the inclement weather forecast. All trash collections will be delayed by one day.
Monday trash collection will be serviced Tuesday—comparable to a typical holiday schedule.
Recycling collections will be delayed, as well. However, recycling pickup will be contingent on the weather throughout the week.
The city of Frisco’s contractor, Waste Connections, advises utility customers to keep trash and recycling collection carts curbside or in alleyways until serviced. Waste Connection plans to have all services "back to normal" by Saturday.
Compost and bulk collection will be serviced the following week of Feb. 22.
“We recognize delaying trash and recycling services impacts everyone,” said Jerry White, Environmental Services superintendent. “But given the extreme weather conditions forecast for next week, we need to delay services for safety reasons. We appreciate your support, patience and understanding during this anticipated weather event.”
