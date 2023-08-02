Rail District.jpeg

Amid new development in Frisco’s downtown area, the city is looking to address parking needs. During a Tuesday meeting, the Frisco City Council approved a zoning ordinance that amended parking reduction allowances in the city’s old town commercial (OTC) zoning district.

 Photo courtesy Visit Frisco

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

