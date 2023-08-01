CH-AM-768x512.jpeg

Serving as emcees for the New Teacher Welcome this year were Frisco Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Ashley Miller (right) and Frisco Chamber Interim Co-President/CEO, Christal Howard, both of who are parents of students in Frisco ISD.

 Photo courtesy of Frisco Chamber of Commerce

With the start of the school year just around the corner, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, along with the presenting sponsor, CoServ, and the support of Frisco ISD and Frisco Education Foundation, held the annual New Teacher Welcome event on July 27, at Panther Creek High School.

This special event allows important introductions between Frisco’s thriving business community and the educators who will be shaping the future of the district. This year, approximately 750 new elementary and secondary teachers attended the event.


