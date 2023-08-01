Serving as emcees for the New Teacher Welcome this year were Frisco Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Ashley Miller (right) and Frisco Chamber Interim Co-President/CEO, Christal Howard, both of who are parents of students in Frisco ISD.
With the start of the school year just around the corner, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, along with the presenting sponsor, CoServ, and the support of Frisco ISD and Frisco Education Foundation, held the annual New Teacher Welcome event on July 27, at Panther Creek High School.
This special event allows important introductions between Frisco’s thriving business community and the educators who will be shaping the future of the district. This year, approximately 750 new elementary and secondary teachers attended the event.
Whitney Gohlke, Manager of Academic Initiatives, shared, “We at CoServ are thrilled to team up with the Frisco Chamber again, cheering on and supporting Frisco ISD’s newest teachers. You can already feel the buzz as these amazing educators get ready for the 2023-2024 school year. Here’s to what we know is going to be a standout year!”
Among the new faces were educators like Lisa Cunningham, a seasoned teacher who has recently moved from another school district. Cunningham, a Campus Instruction Support Facilitator, joined Frisco ISD as she wanted to embed herself in her own community. She expressed her excitement about the transition, citing Frisco ISD’s support of both educators and students. As a CISF, she has the opportunity to identify and help elementary students that need extra support. “This is a unique role,” Cunningham shared. “It’s a role not offered in every school district.”
Second-grade teacher Macy McCullough is new to the teaching profession and excited to meet her new students. She wanted to teach in Frisco ISD because she has experienced the school district first-hand, having graduated from Frisco’s Centennial High School. After a show of hands of how many new teachers had graduated from Frisco ISD, it was evident that many others shared McCullough’s sentiment.
In addition to meeting fellow educators, the attendees had the opportunity to visit over 50 vendor tables featuring local businesses offering support, services, door prizes, and a variety of cool swag. The environment was filled with excitement and celebration, enhanced by upbeat music provided by a DJ and a 360 Photo Booth that was a hit among the new teachers.
Chad Beall, a new teacher at Independence High School, is entering his 7th year of teaching. Chad came to Frisco ISD for the opportunity to coach swimming, something his previous high school in Austin did not offer.
During the event, 130 of the teachers in attendance received a $100 grant each to help set up their classrooms. CoServ set up an endowment almost two decades ago for this purpose, and after this year’s event, over $100,000 has been given to new teachers for this purpose.
The event included inspiring words from Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip, CoServ’s Whitney Gohlke, Ashley Sine from FISD/Frisco Education Foundation, FISD Board of Trustees, and the City of Frisco’s Mayor, Jeff Cheney, all who expressed their gratitude for the teachers and emphasized the importance of the partnership between the school district and the business community.
“The ceiling of our city is set by the quality of the school district,” Mayor Jeff Cheney shared, going on to say that people and businesses want to move here because of the quality of our school district. “If it were not for you, we would not be able to be the number one city in America.” Cheney shared a story about his favorite teacher, Mrs. Mallory, who had a meaningful impact on him, and he then encouraged teachers to impact their students in the same way.
“We are excited to welcome these teachers who will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our students and, consequently, the future of Frisco,” shared Howard. “The way our business community rallies around our school district and teachers is what makes Frisco so special. We all work together to make this a better place.”
