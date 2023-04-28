While the hype has centered around the main event on May 11 at The Star, Frisco is slated to become an epicenter for live music performances throughout the week.
The ACMs have announced a “Country Kickoff at The Star” event scheduled for 3-10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9 and 10. The event, a two-day music and entertainment festival, is free and open to the public. The event will include a beer garden, food trucks, photo opportunities, ACM merchandise and more. It will also include performances by up-and-coming country music artists, including some ACM award nominees, according to a press release. More information about the festival is at thestardistrict.com/acmcountrykickoff.
But that’s not all.
Visit Frisco, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, is gearing up to host a slate of live music events throughout the city. The series, dubbed “Frisco Live” will feature local artists at locations like the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Hyatt Regency Frisco, the Sheraton Stonebriar Hotel and more. The concerts are free and open to the public.
“The idea is that as people are arriving into Frisco for the ACMs, that no matter where they go around town, they’re going to hear and experience live music, “ said Cori Powers, director of marketing and communications for Visit Frisco.
Powers said Visit Frisco partnered with local music nonprofit Melody of Hope as part of the initiative.
