Tammy Meinershagen will serve as Frisco’s newest City Council member beginning in May.
During a Monday Town Hall meeting, Mayor Jeff Cheney addressed the future of the Place 2 City Council seat, which was up for election on May 7. Councilman Bill Woodard filed for re-election in order to serve his third and final term as the Place 4 City Council member and did not garner an opponent.
On Thursday, Place 2 City Council Member Shona Huffman announced through social media that she would not be seeking re-election due to a cancer diagnosis.
“The time and energy that this campaign will take will only make my cancer fight more difficult,” Huffman stated.
Huffman had filed for re-election and had garnered one challenger, Tammy Meinershagen, by the Feb. 18 filing deadline. On Thursday, Huffman said she would resign her seat on the council effective March 15.
“Our prayers are with her,” Cheney said Monday, “And we lift her up and hope you join us in that as well.”
He said Huffman’s decision leaves one candidate left in the election. He said Meinershagen will be sworn in around mid-May to serve as Frisco’s newest City Council member.
“I sincerely thank Ms. Shona Huffman for her six years of service on Frisco City Council,” Meinershagen said in a social media statement. “My heart goes out to her and her family during this difficult time. We are both mothers of strong girls, and I am proud of Shona for focusing on her health and family, setting a good example for her daughters. I wish her the very best as she fights this important battle, and I ask our community to rally behind her.”
Meinershagen has scheduled a March 2 “Spirit of Frisco” event that was going to serve as campaign kick-off. The event is slated to allow attendees to hear from city officials and from Meinershagen herself.
“Though my official campaign only lasted six days, I have a proven track record of serving our community in multiple ways for over a decade, and I am committed to getting to know the residents of Frisco as your next City Council member,” Meinershagen stated. “I have said many times that I am not a politician; I simply love people. I look forward to meeting you and hearing your concerns over the months ahead.”
Frisco voters will still go to the polls May 7 to select Frisco ISD Board of Trustees members for the places 1, 2 and 3 seats.
According to the district website, three people have filed to run for Place 1 on the FISD board: Angela Dunford, Stephanie Spies-Cunningham and Incumbent Gopal Ponangi.
Meghan Cone, assistant communications director with the district, said Tuesday that Stephanie Spies-Cunningham had withdrawn from the race soon after filing and will not be on the ballot.
Three people have filed to run for the Place 2 spot on the FISD board: Marvin Lowe, Kelly Karthik and Incumbent Natalie Hebert.
Three people have also filed to run for the Place 3 spot on the FISD board: Dustin Paschal, Stephanie Elad and Timothy Soto.
Update 3/1/2022: This article has been corrected to reflect that the town hall meeting took place on Monday, not Tuesday.
