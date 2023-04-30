Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of April 30 in and around Frisco:
10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby
Watch your Dallas Cowboys swing for the fences to raise money for charity at the 10th Annual Reliant Home Run Derby. Over the years this family-friendly event has raised more than $565,000 for the Salvation Army and local charities. The Reliant Home Run Derby is free and open to the public with no advance tickets required. Concessions will be open!
The event is scheduled for May 3 at Riders Field with gates opening at 6 p.m. The derby is from 7-8:30 p.m.
Catch the next FC Dallas game
FC Dallas will face St. Louis City SC at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at Toyota Stadium. Ticket details are at fcdallas.com.
FrisCON
The Frisco Library is hosting FrisCON, a free comic book day event with a voice actor panel, artist's alley, author/illustrator Brian Selznick, and much more on May 6.
Meet the Author: 11 a.m.-noon in the Storytime Room
Artist Alley noon-4 p.m. in Community Event Room A
"Super Smash Bros" Tournament (Registration required noon-12:45 p.m.) Various age group sessions from 1-4 p.m.
"Avatar the Last Airbender" Trivia 12-12:45 p.m. in Community Room B
Free Comic Book Giveaway (one per guest while supplies last)
Anime Trivia 1-1:45 p.m. in Community Room B
Voice Actor Panel 2-2:45 p.m. and Autographs 3-4 p.m. in Community Room B
The event is free to attend. The Frisco Library is now located at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
StrEATS Festival
The Frisco Rail District Merchants Association will present the The 11th Annual Frisco StrEATS Gourmet Food Truck & Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 6.
Frisco StrEATS is Texas’ longest-running food truck festival, and features gourmet food from the best food trucks in the DFW metroplex, live musical acts, a unique shopping experience, craft beer and wine, and countless children’s activities. More information is at friscoraildistrictmerchants.com/streats/.
Election day is May 6
Don't forget to vote in local elections. Early voting began April 24 and ends May 2. Election Day is May 6.
