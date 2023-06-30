Frisco summer work session--.jpg

Discussions moved forward this week on a collection of long-range projects and topics for Frisco’s future during the Frisco City Council's 2023 summer work session.

The two-day session, spanning between Thursday and Friday, included deep-dives into visioning for the city’s downtown Rail District, discussions about a recent performing arts center study and visioning for the over-1,000-acre Grand Park project. It also served as a chance to check in on the city council’s 2023 top 10 priorities that were established during the 2023 winter work session in January.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

