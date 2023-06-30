The council’s top 10 priorities for the year included the master planning of Grand Park, a downtown 2040 vision and a performing arts center.
“We use the moniker ‘2040’ for everything, which is kind of when we expect Frisco to be completely built out,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney told the Frisco Enterprise. “So we want to have the end in mind, especially as we get to the last 15-20% of available land to design and plan and build upon. And so we want to make sure we’re preserving those experiences that we want, that we’re budgeting for them, that we’re planning for them.”
Council members engaged in discussions with presenters about visioning for the long-range projects. That included a Thursday presentation from Theatre Projects and Keen Independent Research that touched on the potential for developing a multi-venue performing arts complex. On Friday, Velocity Group guided further discussions about developing a vision for the downtown Rail District, and on the same day, global design company firm IDEO presented initial discussion points for the visioning of Grand Park.
“We’re going to have a busy second half of the year as we start moving these into actionable phases,” Cheney said. “So I think you’ll continue to hear these discussions in work sessions to finalize these plans. And hopefully we see progress on that by the end of the year.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
