Frisco has received an extra $4 million in funds allocated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act thanks to a new agreement with Collin County.
On Thursday, the city approved entering into another interlocal agreement with the county that will provide access to the additional funds.
“The funds will be used for direct expenses,” Jenny Hundt, Frisco’s assistant finance director, said Thursday. “It will offset our police and fire salaries in FY 21.”
According to a city memo, guidance regarding how CARES Act money can be used states that funds can go to payroll costs for public health and public safety employees, since they were dedicated to responding to the pandemic.
On Monday, Collin County approved giving an additional $28.6 million in CARES Act funding to municipalities that are to be used to reimburse cities for public safety expenses, the city memo states.
An interlocal cooperation agreement from the county states that eligible uses for CARES Act funding include helping with the cost of cities’ public safety employees such as police officers, fire marshals, emergency medical responders and correctional and detention officers.
According to the agreement, the funding covers eligible expenses made between March 1 and Dec. 30.
Frisco is slated to receive the third-largest amount in the county's disbursement after Plano, which is set to receive $9.7 million, and McKinney, which should get $6 million, according to Dec. 15 data provided by Frisco. A court order from the Collin County Commissioners Court states that the funding will be allocated to cities based on respective city populations within the county.
Any funds that cities don’t use by Dec. 30 must be returned to the county within 30 days, the interlocal agreement states.
“We just want to thank our leaders at the county for allocating these funds,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said Thursday. “They are very timely for our budget purposes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.