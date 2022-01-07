Frisco’s first ever city manager will retire on June 30.
City Manager George Purefoy told city employees this week that his 34-year career with the city will end as he turns 70 in June.
“I need to take some time to do some of the big items that Debra (Purefoy’s wife) wants to do while we are both still physically able to do so,” he stated.
According to a city press release, the Frisco City Council has approved Affron Public to conduct a nation-wide search for Purefoy’s replacement.
“Frisco is the city it is today because of the vision and leadership of George Purefoy,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a written statement. “For more than 34 years, George has collaborated with city councils and guided our staffs to shape our growth. He started with a community of about 5,000 and helped transform it into one of the fastest growing cities in America for two consecutive decades.”
The city announced in June 2021 that Purefoy would be retiring in one year. Purefoy began his role as Frisco’s city manager in November 1987, when the city employed 50 people and had a population of about 5,000, according to the city.
The Stonebriar Center, Frisco’s “first economic engine,” opened under Purefoyo’s leadership.
Purefoy is considered to be the “lead architect” of the city’s public-private partnerships, which Cheney has previously referred to as Frisco’s “secret formula.” Such partnerships have resulted in major city developments including Rider’s Ballpark, Commercia Center, Toyota Stadium and the Ford Center at The Star.
“But if you ask Purefoy, he would say helping Frisco become a member city in the North Texas Municipal Water District makes him the proudest,” the city of Frisco stated.
Affion Public will likely post the city manager position in February, the city said, with plans to finish finalist interviews by the end of May. A hire date has not been chosen.
“While there is the temptation to stay a few more years and be here for the opening of the PGA Headquarters, the new Omni, the tournaments lined up for PGA Frisco, the Fields development, getting Exide cleaned up and Grand Park construction started, and on and on, I realized that a new city manager coming in now would be great timing for the handoff to new leadership from the City Manager’s office to bridge the current to the future Frisco,” Purefoy said in his email to employees.
