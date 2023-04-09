Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of April 9 in and around Frisco:
Prairie Restoration event at Grand Park
From 1-2 p.m. on Monday, April 10, community members will be able to make seed balls with wildflower and grass seeds with Play Frisco's Natural Resources team.
Seed balls contain native plant seeds that will later be launched in the prairies to promote native plant growth. This event will end with participants throwing pre-made seed balls into the department's restoration project of the year: the Wildflower Meadow Loop on Grand Park's Big Bluestem Trail.
The Entrance to Grand Park is located West of the Dallas North Tollway on Cotton Gin Road. You can now use Google Maps to take you to the parking lot. (The event address is 45W4+68C Frisco, Texas).
This event will take place at Grand Park if weather permits. Making seed balls can be messy, so wear clothes that you wouldn't mind getting dirty. Please wear appropriate attire like closed toed shoes, sunscreen, bug spray, etc. All children must be accompanied by an adult. A great activity for the family and to earn volunteer hours for school or scouts.
Register for the event at bit.ly/3zyUMm1.
En Plein Air Frisco 2023
In collaboration with the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco, Play Frisco (Frisco's Parks and Recreation Department) presents the first-ever “En Plein Air Frisco” event.
Artists will paint for three days and nights at select locations within the City of Frisco, starting on Thursday, April 13 and going through Saturday, April 15. On day three, there will be an optional wet paint/quick draw competition. A percentage of sales from the exhibition benefits the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco.
The event will take place at three locations across Frisco:
- The Grove at Frisco Commons, (8300 McKinney Road)
- Frisco Heritage Center
- Freedom Meadow at Warren Sports Complex
Important dates, deadlines and event schedule:
- Meet the Artists and Welcome Reception: 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Hampton Inn & Suites Dallas/Frisco North – Fieldhouse USA located at 6070 Sports Village Road.
- Official Paint Out: Thursday through Saturday, April 13-April 15.
- Exhibition open to public: April 13-April 15. 2023, at The Grove at Frisco Commons.
- Wet Paint / Quick draw Competition 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at The Grove at Frisco Commons and Frisco Commons Park.
- Awards Reception: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at The Grove at Frisco Commons.
For more information and details regarding travel, lodging, images of painting locations, etc. visit vagf.org/events/galleries/.
Get to know your candidates
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum for the Collin College Board of Trustees candidates, Frisco ISD Board of Trustees candidates, Frisco City Council candidates and Frisco Mayor candidates.
The forum will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Grace Church in Frisco (8440 Grace St.).
The forum is free and open to the public. The forum will also be livestreamed at youtube.com/@FriscoChamber.
2023 Texas Big Star Half Marathon & 5K
Frisco's 8th Annual Texas Big Star Half Marathon and 5k is scheduled for Saturday, April 15. Registration is open at bit.ly/2023BigStar.
The 2023 race will start at Collin College Preston Ridge Campus and end with a post-race Finisher Fest. The event benefits local charity partners.
See more race details at www.runtexasbigstar.com.
Check out the Music on Main
Local nonprofit Melody of Hope will host its next monthly Music on Main event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 on Frisco's Main Street in the downtown Rail District.
"We are thrilled to partner with 12-plus local musicians and Rail District businesses for hours of walkable, enjoyable, art-immersive shopping and eating in the heart of Frisco," the event page states.
Learn more about the Music on Main program here: bit.ly/40IOLiG.
