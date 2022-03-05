What was originally slated to be a campaign kick-off event Wednesday morphed into a chance for the Frisco community to get to know its newest City Council member before she is sworn in.
Tammy Meinershagen took to the stage that night at the Hyatt Regency Frisco as the forthcoming new member of Frisco’s City Council. The event served as an unlikely conclusion to a two-week stint between her campaign announcement and the realization that she would soon be sitting on the dais without an election taking place.
The shift came after current Place 2 City Council Member Shona Huffman announced Feb. 24 through social media that she would not be seeking re-election due to a cancer diagnosis.
“It is said that a cancer diagnosis forces you to prioritize what is important in life,” Huffman stated. “You look around and realize the fight you have and what really matters. After talking with my doctors yesterday and praying with my family about the complicated road in battling cancer that is before me, I have made the decision to resign my seat on council effective March 15th and will be withdrawing as a candidate for re-election. The time and energy that this campaign will take will only make my cancer fight more difficult.”
During a Monday Town Hall meeting, Mayor Jeff Cheney addressed the future of the council seat, which was up for election on May 7. Councilman Bill Woodard filed for re-election in order to serve his third and final term as the Place 4 City Council member and did not garner an opponent, while Huffman had filed for re-election and garnered one challenger, Meinershagen, by the Feb. 18 filing deadline.
“Our prayers are with her,” Cheney said Monday, “And we lift her up and hope you join us in that as well.”
Cheney said Huffman’s decision leaves one candidate left in the election. He said Meinershagen will be sworn in around mid-May to serve as Frisco’s newest City Council member.
“I sincerely thank Ms. Shona Huffman for her six years of service on Frisco City Council,” Meinershagen said in a social media statement. “My heart goes out to her and her family during this difficult time. We are both mothers of strong girls, and I am proud of Shona for focusing on her health and family, setting a good example for her daughters. I wish her the very best as she fights this important battle, and I ask our community to rally behind her.”
Following the announcement, Meinershagen used Wednesday’s event, dubbed “Spirit of Frisco,” to outline her priorities as she approaches her term. She highlighted three main topics she intends to focus on, including cultural arts districts, diversity and public safety.
“Plano, Allen, McKinney, Dallas, Denton, San Antonio, they’re all on a list in the state of Texas of having a cultural arts designation, so you’re like a tourist attraction,” Meinershagen said. “We should be having that, and we can have that with the performing arts center coming in at Hall Park, and we can have multiple, we don’t have to stop at one.”
Meinershagen added that Frisco has increased in its cultural diversity, boasting a population that is now 26% Asian American.
“We want to see more faces of color getting involved and caring about our city and voting, and representing on different boards and commissions,” Meinershagen said.
She also headnodded the city’s recent feature in the nationally known Freakonomics podcast, which spotlighted Frisco as an emerging hot spot.
“Part of why we love it here is because we feel very safe,” she said, adding that public safety would be top of mind.
For current City Council member Angelia Pelham, the evening was also a moment to celebrate the increased diversity of Frisco’s city representation.
“I was sharing with Mayor Cheney the other day that in just a very short period of time, our council has gone from being 100% caucasian and 84% male to now, based on the March 26 results which could either be Laura (Rummel) or Tracie (Reveal Shipman), we are now going to be 50% female on our Frisco City Council,” Pelham said. “And 33%, with Tammy and I, people of color.”
“And Tammy and I are not just pretty faces,” she added. “We will contribute in a major way.”
Frisco voters will still go to the polls May 7 to select Frisco ISD Board of Trustees members for the places 1, 2 and 3 seats.
According to the district website, three people have filed to run for Place 1 on the FISD board: Angela Dunford, Stephanie Spies-Cunningham and incumbent Gopal Ponangi.
Meghan Cone, assistant communications director with the district, said Tuesday that Stephanie Spies-Cunningham had withdrawn from the race soon after filing and will not be on the ballot.
Three people have filed to run for the Place 2 spot on the FISD board: Marvin Lowe, Kelly Karthik and incumbent Natalie Hebert.
Three people have also filed to run for the Place 3 spot on the FISD board: Dustin Paschal, Stephanie Elad and Timothy Soto.
