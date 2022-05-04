Mayor Jeff Cheney asked for it to be repeated once more.
“What I am saying is that we will have people in Grand Park, barring any emergencies, this fall,” Frisco Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates said Tuesday.
It was a statement roughly 15 years in the making.
Back in 2006, Frisco voters approved $22.5 million for the acquisition and initial development of Grand Park, according to a previous article in The Frisco Enterprise. Over time, the story of Grand Park evolved to include discussions of clean up at the site of a former battery recycling plant and negotiations with battery manufacturing company Exide Technologies. The negotiations, which reached a conclusion through a settlement October 2020, punted hopes of beginning work on Grand Park for an extended stretch of time.
The portion that is expected to open in the fall would serve as a soft but significant introduction to a broader park that will continue unfolding and evolving over decades. It will also give the public a look at what has historically seen as an elusive amenity for the city.
Since its original inception, the concept behind Grand Park has transformed from a roughly 350-acre idea in to an over 1,000-acre vision that will allow the park to ultimately be bigger than New York City's Central Park.
On Tuesday, Coates introduced plans for "Phase 1," which would stretch from Cotton Gin Road to Stonebrook Parkway.
Phase 1 would include allowing the public in to walk along mowed pathways, providing signage and putting in minimally invasive parking. It would also include educational campaigns to help the community understand what to expect from the nature-filled and ecologically diverse spot, which Coates described could be used for "primitive play." Visitors would likely enter the park off of Cotton Gin Road, she said.
“We’re trying not to disturb as much as possible until there’s an official plan, because once you do it, it’s difficult to undo,” she said Tuesday.
Plans currently focus on the west side of the site due in part to remediation efforts related to the former Exide property to the east, Coates said.
A "phase 2" would eventually follow, Coates said. Deputy City Manager Ron Patterson later said phases 1 and 2 would be able to be executed fairly quickly and without high cost because they were being planned in-house.
“This is a big win in that the more people that we can get out there, that means the more people that are going to like it and are going to be excited about it and are going to participate in those planning process meetings that we go through with the design team that’s finally selected," Coates said.
