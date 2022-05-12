Frisco is no stranger to headlines about big-name company relocations to Sports City, USA.
A quick look at the city’s Twitter feed indicates it’s nowhere near trying to stop that trend, either.
Since early May, the city of Frisco has been including a couple of big names in its Twitter mentions: Elon Musk, and “Larry,” the little blue bird representing Twitter, a social media giant.
A series of city posts from early May featuring Frisco’s property tax rates, technology innovation efforts, outdoor amenities, forthcoming development and more have included such hashtags as “LarryFly2FriscoTx” and “HomeTWEETHomeFriscoTx”
As news of Elon Musk's prospective purchase of Twitter continues to make headlines, Frisco sees an opportunity.
“It’s one of our strategic focus areas is to try to get Fortune 500 companies here to Frisco,” Mayor Jeff Cheney told the Frisco Enterprise.
“And so really we’ve designed a lot of our commercial properties around Frisco to be able to accommodate a large corporate campus,” Cheney said.
He describes Twitter as a sort of “bulls-eye” technology for the city of Frisco.
“We love innovative companies, we love the tech sector, and we’re kind of growing the other side of that ecosystem,” he said. “And so we have the place for them to go, and we’re going to be aggressive in their pursuits.”
With all of that said, Cheney has a message for Elon Musk.
“Elon, we’re ready for you, and so come take a look at Frisco,” Cheney said. “We think you’ll be impressed with what you find here in the city of Frisco, state of Texas, and we’re working hard to bring companies like you to our city.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.