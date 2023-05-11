cheney file.jpg

Jeff Cheney

 Courtesy of city of Frisco

Four days after securing his third term as Frisco’s mayor, Jeff Cheney is feeling reflective.

During a Wednesday, May 10 interview with the Frisco Enterprise, a question about why Cheney wanted to be mayor in the first place garnered a 6-minute-30-second response.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments