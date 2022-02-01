At some point in the latter part of this year, over 200,000 items will move from one part of Frisco to another.

That includes moving equipment, books and other parts of the Frisco Public Library Collection in a complicated process that includes realigning the items in a vastly different space. The transition will serve as a sort of finale to a years-long effort to elevate Frisco’s library experience, and Frisco residents will get to help.

“One thing we will be doing is encouraging people to come and check out materials before we close so that they can have them, one, for an extended amount of time, and then, two, they can return them to the new library,” said Shelley Holley, Frisco’s Library director. “So they’ll have an extra special reason to come on over and get a peek. And then in some ways they’ve helped us move, because they’ve transported those items from our existing location to our new location.”

Before that all happens, however, there are a few steps that still have to take place. Currently, the city’s forthcoming library is still in the process of metamorphosing from a former rocket factory into a building that, as Holley puts it, “is going to be filled with people.”

Construction began on the space in April with an expected fall 2022 opening date. As of January, a new mezzanine had been built, framing work had begun for staff and special feature areas, installation had begun on staircases, elevator shafts were put in, concrete for the outdoor path and second entrance had been poured and the facing on the north and west sides of the building had been stripped to make way for glass walls.

“So a lot of the skeletal work is done,” Holley said. “They hope by the end of February to have it weatherized and framed in so that the finishing work can start happening on the inside.”

Amid the transformation, however, there are still elements of the building that will retain its “factory heritage,” Holley said.

The end result will mean a significant change to the library experience for Frisco patrons.

“The mayor’s charge to me was really to…Frisco needed a library that was more than a typical library,” Holley said. “And so we took that to heart and we thought about Frisco and how important community is in Frisco and what the needs of the community were based on our master plan that was done a few years ago.”

Frisco’s library design includes community programming rooms, conference rooms, an expanded children’s space, maker space, a full-size model of a T. rex skeleton and a village to compliment the library’s current train. The space also includes plans for a “creativity commons.”

“When I talk about it, I kind of say, ‘well, it could host everything from salsa lessons to learning to make salsa,” Holley said. “It even has a demonstration kitchen in it.”

For now, Frisco residents have a number of months to make final memories at the current library, which is stacked within Frisco’s city hall. By fall 2022, however, the library experience in Frisco will elevate and expand beyond what residents are used to today.

“It is on time and on budget, and we believe that it will be what the mayor asked us to create, which was a library that was more and that fit within the requests of the residents of Frisco,” Holley said.