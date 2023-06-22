When Lee Glover first came to the Frisco Fire academy in 1990, the city was about 6,000 people large.
At the time, Glover was serving as a volunteer firefighter in Little Elm and came to volunteer with Frisco in early 1991. He was hired by the Frisco Fire Department in October 1991.
Since then, the city of Frisco has faced fast-paced growth and development, and the city’s fire department has grown alongside. Glover himself also grew in his career as Frisco developed — over time he was promoted to lieutenant, captain and to deputy chief.
Glover was named Frisco’s newest fire chief on Monday, June 19, in a city announcement. The June 19 announcement came after Glover was named interim fire chief in September 2022 following the retirement of former fire chief Mark Piland.
“I’m very proud and honored to be Frisco’s next fire chief,” Glover told the Frisco Enterprise.
Glover said his priorities include building a leadership team within the department’s organization.
“We’re going to get better every day and continue to hold the trust of the firefighters, the citizens and the residents,” Glover said.
Priorities also involve looking ahead to the future. That includes building Fire Station 10, which he said is expected to start construction in the next three or four months. Fire Station 11 is currently under design, he added.
The department’s five-year plan encompasses both fire stations, a second phase for the city’s public safety training facility and apparatus replacements, Glover said. He added that the department is also projecting to add over 50 staffing positions over the next five years to keep pace with growth.
Glover said the department will continue to build on what the city has today.
“We’re going to continue to do what we’ve been doing since the day I walked in this fire department,” Glover said. “We’re going to provide the citizens with the best fire and EMS protection, fire prevention and we’re just going to continue to get better every day.”
The city’s search process for a new fire chief included a June 1 meeting that aimed to allow residents to meet finalists. Finalists for the position included Glover; Rob Bergerson of the Waco Fire Department; Richard Davis of the Austin Fire Department; Kenneth Johnson of the Lancaster Fire Department; and Marc Pate of Plano Fire-Rescue.
“Lee’s combination of experience, knowledge and leadership was the best fit for the department,” Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson said in a June 19 press release. “I believe Lee is deeply committed to the success of Team Frisco and will work hard to serve our community and members of FFD.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
