As the date for the Frisco Chamber of Commerce State of the City Luncheon and Panel Discussion approaches, the chamber has prepared for the possibility of putting on a completely virtual event.
The event is currently scheduled for a hybrid of in-person and online attendance. After the chamber rescheduled the event from an earlier date to 11:15 a.m. July 14, the chamber began planning for a hybrid event, according to Karen Kim, chamber marketing and communications senior director.
Kim stated that the chamber has plans to go completely virtual for the event if necessary.
Individual tickets this year are only available for the virtual option while local companies were able to sponsor tables for the in-person event. All of the tables have been reserved, according to Kim, but there is no cap on virtual tickets.
The chamber’s most attended luncheon, the event usually garners over 500 attendees. This year, Grace Church Frisco is set to host the in-person event and will live-stream it for virtual attendees. The event is usually held at the Embassy Suites Conference Center. Kim stated the church would host the event due to its limited size.
The event is set to feature a panel including Mayor Jeff Cheney, Fire Chief Mark Piland, Jason Ford, Frisco Economic Development Corporation vice president and Visit Frisco Executive Director Marla Roe. Kim stated the event was meant to keep the city's business community up to date on the city's general direction, as well as how that would impact the business community.
“This year’s event is significant due to the current circumstances,” chamber president and CEO Tony Felker said in a statement. “We’ll be discussing some of the lessons learned going through the COVID-19 pandemic and how to apply this to future planning in terms of emergency management, tourism, and business attraction. Overall, we want to be looking at the positives that have come out of this pandemic and how Frisco and the area can continue to shine.”
A promotion for the event stated the luncheon would allow attendees to meet leaders who worked to help the city reopen and to learn about how and why decisions were made.
