Frisco's curbside trash and recycling service is canceled for the rest of the week due to recovery from wintry weather and challenging road conditions.

Trash collection resumes starting Monday, on residents' regular service days.

The city has asked residents to set any bags of trash that will not fit into their full trash bin next to the bin, not on top, and those will also be collected.

Crews will be servicing trash routes first, then recycle routes. It is possible crews will collect recycling on a different day than trash collection for residents. The city asked residents to leave both bins out until picked up.

All routes for yard waste and scheduled bulk trash will be delayed until March 1.

The Environmental Collection Center is closed through Thursday, including the Household Chemical and Electronics Disposal and Reuse Center.

