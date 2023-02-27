Alan E. Mesches became an author following a 36-year career in sales and marketing.
Mesches, originally from Gowanda, New York, holds a BA in political science from Grove City College where he earned his commission through the Air Force ROTC program. He also has a MS in journalism from Ohio University. Mesches served as an Air Force public affairs officer. Following his Air Force service, Mesches held a variety of sales, management, and marketing roles with Procter and Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Dr Pepper/Seven Up (now Keurig/Dr Pepper), and Coca-Cola Amatil in Warsaw, Poland.
In 2011, he retired from Naturally Fresh, Inc. as vice-president of distributor sales and marketing. In retirement, Mesches taught an adult ESL class for seven years. He is a graduate of Leadership Frisco and serves on the Leadership Frisco Advisory Council. Mesches is a program manager with Frisco Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA). He is a past member of the Frisco Urban Forestry Board. Mesches serves on the Frisco Park and Trail Naming Committee and is a member of the Frisco Veterans Advisory Council. Mesches and his wife Jane, a retired elementary school teacher, have two sons and three grandchildren. The couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
How did you become an author?
I became an author quite by accident. In late 2014, I saw a "60 Minutes" story about the military finding the remains of a World War II pilot in the Pacific. My father, a World War II veteran, had a high school classmate who had been missing in the Philippine Islands since 1942. I called my father and told him about the story. He asked to me to look into it. I started searching for information. I learned that Gowanda, NY our hometown, erected an honor roll recognizing World War II service members. However, the honor roll did not include the missing soldier’s name. His name was on a monument in the Philippines, but not in his hometown. My brother knew an Associated Press executive who passed my information on to one of his reporters. The reporter used that information to write a Memorial Day 2015 weekend story about the soldier. That story connected me with the missing soldier’s family. A letter to the family from General Douglas MacArthur surfaced. General MacArthur said the soldier died as a POW. Additional AP stories were written. The soldier is now listed in the POW museum. The family learned he earned the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, POW Medal and six other awards. Gowanda added his name and picture to its World War II honor roll.
A friend who now has written eight books, suggested that I write one. I liked the challenge. As I did the research about other World War II human interest stories, I kept seeing the name Major General James A. Ulio. General Ulio served as the Army’s adjutant general (in charge of personnel, training, and recruiting) during World War II. A career soldier and son of a career soldier, General Ulio sent nearly 900,000 telegrams to families that began with the words “Regret to inform you…” Through military documents, letters, copies of telegrams, newspaper stories, and speeches by General Ulio, I ultimately developed the book "Major General James A. Ulio, How the Adjutant General of the U.S. Army Enabled Allied Victory" with the publisher’s guidance. During my research, I learned that the Army’s Adjutant General’s Hall of Fame did not include General Ulio. As a result of my book, published in 2020, the general was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.
An acquaintance who read my book connected retired Marine Corps Lieutenant General, Richard E. Carey and me. General Carey served in Korea as a ground troop and in Vietnam as a fighter pilot. The general contemplated writing a book for several years. He asked me to write his biography. That book was released this January. Casemate Publishers published both of my books.
Tell our readers about your latest work.
"The Flying Grunt, the Story of Lieutenant General Richard E. Carey, United States Marine Corps (Ret)" tracks the life of the 95-year-old general’s 38-year career from an enlisted man to three-star general. General Carey served in combat in the Korean and Vietnam wars. A Plano resident since 2004, General Carey has Texas ties. The general’s career included a tour with Marine Air Group 41 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Dallas. Carey’s wife, the late Maudine “Dena” Adcock Carey, grew up in Bonham, about 50 miles from Frisco.
In 1950, as a 2nd lieutenant commanding a rifle platoon in Korea, Carey participated in the Inchon Landing, the drive to Seoul, and the Chosin Reservoir Battle. Outnumbered by 8 to 1, facing wind-chill temperatures as low as -65 degrees, the 22-year old lieutenant and his fellow Marines fought their way out of a trap set by the Chinese. Sadly, a number of Marines lost their lives in that battle. Efforts by Carey and his fellow Marines led to a free South Korea that today has the fourth largest economy in Asia. While serving in Korea, Carey faced seven near death experiences, was badly wounded, and suffered frost bite. Despite being wounded in March 1951, Carey stayed in the fight with these words, “I have a job to do.” Returning to the United States, Carey earned his fighter pilot wings in 1953 in Corpus Christi. After pilot training Carey had assignments in California, Korea (following the truce), and Florida.
In 1963, he trained reserve pilots flying the F-8 Crusader at NAS Dallas. On November 22, 1963, Carey flew a test flight on the AF-1E. Carey knew President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade would drive through downtown Dallas, a few minutes from the base by air. Carey flew over the Texas Book Depository. Authorities determined the shots that killed Kennedy came from the Book Depository’s sixth floor. Carey said that he flew above that area as Kennedy’s car raced toward Parkland Hospital.
During the Vietnam War, Carey flew 204 combat sorties, primarily as an F-4B Phantom pilot between 1967 and 1968. In 1975, then Brigadier General Carey led the helicopter evacuation of 100,000 Vietnamese refugees from Saigon to the United States.
Carey rose to the rank of lieutenant general, and retired as commanding general at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA in 1983. For four years, he served in the Ohio Governor’s cabinet and led the airport in his native Columbus, OH. In 1987, the Careys moved to North Texas.
In retirement, the General continues to serve. He led the drive for a national monument honoring those who served at the Chosin Reservoir. The first monument is at the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, Virginia. A second monument was dedicated at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery this past July. Carey was part of the group that worked to get that cemetery built.
All of his combat challenges did not prepare the general for a personal situation. His wife learned she had Alzheimer’s disease. For 14 years Carey dealt with Dena’s affliction. Eventually, Dena went to a long-term care facility. For 1,500-plus days, the General visited Dena each day. She smiled at her husband and communicated with him by squeezing his hand. Dena died in 2019.
The general’s 41 awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, 16 Air Medals, and the Purple Heart. The first biography about General Carey is based on more than 100 hours of interviews with the General, his papers, speeches, Marine Corps documents, oral histories, media stories, and interviews with fellow Marines, Vietnamese refugees, family, and friends.
What brought you to Frisco?
Our oldest grandchildren live in the Dallas area. My wife Jane and I along with and our sons Ben and Jonathan lived in Plano between 1988 and 1998. When moving from Georgia and retiring in 2011, we looked for a smaller home in a convenient area. Frisco matched up to our needs. It did not take us long to really enjoy being a part of Frisco.
How does your experience in Gowanda, NY differ from life in Frisco?
Probably the biggest difference is that Gowanda NY is in a valley located about 40 miles south of Buffalo in the heart of the snow-belt. Gowanda has two traffic lights and one McDonald’s. It likely compares to Frisco in the 1960s. Frisco is a growing suburban community with a great deal of energy. Gowanda is, on the other hand, a quiet village with about 2,500 people.
From where do you draw your inspiration?
I am inspired by the chance to highlight the lives and accomplishments of military leaders who are relatively unknown to the general public.
What do you enjoy most about writing?
I really enjoy connecting the stories that I find in my research. For example, when I wrote about General Ulio, I found a connection with my wife’s family. My wife’s father suffered wounds while serving in the Army in Italy during World War II. His mother received a telegram from General Ulio telling her that her son was wounded. The family saved that telegram. I had the chance to interview my wife’s aunt who shared stories about her brother’s time in the Army.
As I wrote about General Carey, I found it interesting to get the perspective of people who served with him in Korea and Vietnam. Face-to-face interviews with General Carey helped me understand about the battles he fought. Those interviews tied together military documents and newspaper stories covering both Korea and Vietnam wars. Knowing that I was writing the previously untold the story of General Carey’s life and career was very rewarding.
What part of the process do you find most challenging?
The most challenging part of writing General Carey’s biography involved the Korean War. I knew very little about the war and less about the individual battles. In addition, I had limited knowledge about the Marine Corps. General Carey turned out be a patient guide during the whole process. Writing about General Ulio offered a different challenge. General Ulio died about 60 years before I started the book. I had to rely on his speeches, letters, newspaper clippings, and Army documents and manuals.
What was your experience in the Air Force?
During my time in the Air Force, I served as a public affairs officer at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina. My responsibilities included putting out the base weekly newspaper, handling media queries, and preparing news releases. During a medal ceremony honoring returning POWs from Vietnam, I had the privilege of reading a citation for Colonel Sam Johnson. Many years later, Colonel Johnson became my Congressman.
What are your hobbies?
Writing has become my major hobby. I like watching sports. I also try to walk about four miles a day.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I did not do well in high school English. The New York State Regents administers a statewide exam in English to pre-college juniors. My grade was 78%. After I wrote my first book, I reached out to the Regents to see if they would increase my grade to 80% for “lifetime achievement.” I am still waiting for a reply.
