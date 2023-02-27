AEM The Flying Grunt photo 2nd.jpg

Alan E. Mesches became an author following a 36-year career in sales and marketing.

Mesches, originally from Gowanda, New York, holds a BA in political science from Grove City College where he earned his commission through the Air Force ROTC program. He also has a MS in journalism from Ohio University. Mesches served as an Air Force public affairs officer. Following his Air Force service, Mesches held a variety of sales, management, and marketing roles with Procter and Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Dr Pepper/Seven Up (now Keurig/Dr Pepper), and Coca-Cola Amatil in Warsaw, Poland.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments