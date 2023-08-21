As Korinna Kirchhoff puts it, you'll find echoes of her throughout Frisco ISD's newsletters, stories and website. Kirchhoff serves as assistant director and project manager in Frisco ISD's communications department.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
By day, I make sure the community is informed regarding all things Frisco ISD. But mostly, I am an education advocate, closet artist, art collector, urban adventurer, turophile and mom.
What brought you to Frisco ISD?
The school district isn’t only a destination district for students; it’s also a destination for educators. I was hired at Wakeland as a special education English teacher in 2007, right in the middle of the wave when the district opened about a dozen campuses over two years and hired hundreds of teachers. It was an exciting time!
What made you want to get involved in the world of education?
I am a teacher at heart and found a passion in college for advocating for children with special needs. I majored in special education at UT-Austin and have advocated for students and schools ever since!
What made you make the switch from teaching to working in district communications?
I love teaching and would do it again in a heartbeat — I love high schoolers! But my side passion has always been writing. About a decade ago, I started writing opinion pieces on education for the Dallas Morning News. When a writing role opened in communications, it felt like a natural change.
How would you describe your role today?
You’ll find echoes of me throughout FISD newsletters, stories and the website. I’m not easy to find on the day-to-day. I may be at a campus taking pictures, escorting media or talking with students or staff about an award they won. Or I could also be supporting a campus when they have difficult information to share. I work hard daily to ensure parents, teachers and students have all the tools to make informed decisions.
What has been the best part about your current role?
There’s no telling how my day will start or end!
What should the community know about Frisco ISD, in your opinion?
Frisco ISD constantly evolves, and I’m excited to see where we are headed. In education, if you’re not moving forward, you're moving backward, and Frisco ISD is at the forefront of education.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I am a Dallas-area cultural expert. I know all the new restaurants, happenings, underground art shows and pop-up shops. If you ever need a special night planned or want to know what the fun “it” thing to do this weekend, I’m your gal.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
JLo’s “Let’s Get Loud” for sure. From the lyrics to the beat, you won’t find me seated with this song.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Night owl. I’ll start organizing my closet at 10 p.m. without hesitation.
What do you want your legacy to be?
When someone thinks of me, I hope they think of the positivity I work hard each day to cultivate and share personally and professionally.
