Korinna Kirchhoff profile
Courtesy photo

As Korinna Kirchhoff puts it, you'll find echoes of her throughout Frisco ISD's newsletters, stories and website. Kirchhoff serves as assistant director and project manager in Frisco ISD's communications department.  

Tell us a little bit about yourself.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments