Frisco Emerson vs Panther Creek FB_9.JPG

Frisco Emerson receiver Kylen Evans finished with one touchdown and 97 yards receiving in the Mavericks' win over Panther Creek Friday night.

Frisco Emerson used a 28-10 scoring advantage in the second half to keep its undefeated season alive in a 48-31 victory over Panther Creek Friday night at the Ford Center in Frisco.

It was a battle of not only east Frisco (Emerson) and west Frisco (Panther Creek), but also a showdown between the district's two newest football programs and two undefeated teams heading into the Week 3 matchup. Emerson, the 5A program, and Panther Creek, a Class 4A program, both came into the game with identical 2-0 records.


Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments