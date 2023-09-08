Frisco Emerson used a 28-10 scoring advantage in the second half to keep its undefeated season alive in a 48-31 victory over Panther Creek Friday night at the Ford Center in Frisco.
It was a battle of not only east Frisco (Emerson) and west Frisco (Panther Creek), but also a showdown between the district's two newest football programs and two undefeated teams heading into the Week 3 matchup. Emerson, the 5A program, and Panther Creek, a Class 4A program, both came into the game with identical 2-0 records.
But it was Emerson that left the Ford Center still undefeated.
But after the first half, it looked like the younger of the two programs was going to pull off the upset, as the Panthers were up 21-20 at the break.
That was until Emerson responded big in the second half fueled by a punt return for a touchdown by Christian Lyons and an interception return for a score by Malachi Kendrick.
Emerson racked up 422 yards of total offense with a balanced attack, including 206 yards in the ground game.
Mavericks' quarterback Michael Hawkins threw for three touchdowns and completed 12 of 18 passes for 216 yards.
Hawkins connected with receivers Kylen Evans, Kelton Wafer and Matheus Machado for one passing touchdown each.
Hawkins also scored on the ground, along with Kameron Lockhart for Emerson. Ishaqq Bills led the Mavericks in rushing with 92 yards.
Panther Creek quarterback Braxton Roberts threw for 189 yards and two scores. Sentel Simpson rushed for two touchdowns, and Dayton Farrell and Cristian Trickett each had a receiving touchdown for Panther Creek.
Check out more than 70 photos from the game from Star Local Media and the Frisco Enterprise:
