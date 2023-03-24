Railroad rendering.jpg

View looking across future concourse behind main museum building, showing north end of a 120,000-square-foot exhibit pavilion over trains. 

 Painting courtesy of railroad artist John Winfield

On a recent Tuesday afternoon in Frisco, a group of 7th graders had lunch on a train from Chicago.

The train, built in 1972, ran on the electric division of Metra Metropolitan Rail in Chicago until around 2015.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments