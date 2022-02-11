Officials with Omni Hotel & Resorts, workers with Brasfield & Gorrie Construction Co., and members of SB Architects had a lot to celebrate Friday as they held their official Topping Out ceremony, marking a major milestone for the country's largest resort currently in development, and a $520 million investment into the city of Frisco.
Set to open in the spring 2023, the resort development is a partnership with the PGA of America and the City of Frisco.
The project is set to include two championship golf courses, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and a retail village along with the PGA of America headquarters.
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort will include 34 individual structures on a 60-acre site. The resort will feature 510 guest rooms, private golf villas, each with a view of the two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Beau Welling and Gil Hanse. The resort will also feature a lighted 10-hole short course and two-acre putting green called "The Dance Floor." There will also be the Lounge by Topgolf, and a PGA Frisco Performance Center and practice facility that will be anchored by a clubhouse and entertainment district.
The first major golf event planned for the grounds is the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Twenty-six additional championships are scheduled in Frisco through 2034, including two PGA Championship events and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
The complex will not only be a golf destination, but also a place where visitors can gather to eat and drink at one of the 12 dining outlets. The resort will feature three pools including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool. The resort will be a meeting center as well with 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and events space, and a destination spa.
Jeff Smith, VP Managing Director of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, told the crowd gathered for Friday's event this complex will be a symbol of pride for Frisco and North Texas.
"This will rival any golf resort in North America, but this is Frisco so we know it is going to be No. 1," Smith said. "This is a generational opportunity... and to all of the construction workers that are here today, we appreciate you and love you and your hard work through the elements is not easy but it is certainly not going unrecognized."
Smith added that this Omni PGA Frisco Resort will add approximately 1,000 associate jobs.
PHOTO TOUR: Update on construction of the $520 million Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.