"The Ronny" sits nestled next to the new office for the Northern Texas PGA (dubbed the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House) and behind the Randy Smith and Dr. Bill Blair Who’s Next Pavilion, a 2,200-square-foot building devoted to the NTPGA Foundation’s community outreach and growth of the game programs.
Beau Welling still gets chills when he talks about it.
Sitting in the room of a mostly developed building off of PGA Parkway, Welling mapped out the timeline that landed him as the man behind two major elements of the new home of golf. At the site, there are still tape markings on the floor, some electrical outlets haven’t yet been put in, construction materials are still visible outside. But the structure is there, the lights are on and, most importantly, there’s an element of anticipation brewing inside.
This is where thousands of children will come to experience the programming provided by the Northern Texas PGA as it gears up to grow the game of golf by guiding the next generation.
Outside sits “The Ronny” — a two-acre urban golf park created by Welling and named for Ronny Glanton, longtime head professional at Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson and former two-time president of the Northern Texas PGA section. The park features an 18-hole putting course, two replica putting greens from the 18th greens of the East and West courses of the adjacent PGA Frisco, chipping greens with synthetic turf bunkers as well as a flex area to include a playground and obstacle course.
The park sits nestled next to the new office for the Northern Texas PGA, a 7,000-square-foot facility dubbed the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. The office, set to open later this fall, will include 19 offices, two conference rooms, intern workspace, a break room, showers, lockers and storage.
The park also sits behind the Randy Smith and Dr. Bill Blair Who’s Next Pavilion, a 2,200-square-foot building devoted to the NTPGA Foundation’s community outreach and growth of the game programs.
The new NTPGA site is a part of the sprawling complex that is the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, featuring two golf courses, a forthcoming Omni resort, entertainment spaces and innovation that will drive the game of golf.
The PGA of America celebrated its homecoming to Frisco in August and is preparing to host the first major championship at PGA Frisco in May 2023.
In the meantime, the NTPGA site is on the precipice of beginning to host programming for middle-school-age kids and younger starting in 2023. The park will also have hours for being open to the public in 2023, and it is set to host group instruction based on skill level as well as various camps scheduled throughout the year.
Instructors at the site include Chad Moscovic, director of golf programming with the PGA, and Hanna Dickens, manager of golf park programming.
Dickens, a former NTPGA Junior Tour member and intern, said she is well aware of the impact the chapter can have on kids.
“This is an area where (...) their parents don’t have to play golf, they don’t have to be a member at a club, they can just come to a golf park and learn the game of golf here, which I think is really special and one of a kind,” Dickins said.
Mark Harrison, Executive Director / CEO of the NTPGA, likens the park’s public nature to the football field at The Star in Frisco, where it’s common to see visitors casually throwing a football around in front of the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
For him, the NTPGA’s new location is a place where kids can run around, dress casually and have fun.
“It’s the most welcoming place you can think of for kids,” Harrison said. “And that’s what we’re trying to create there.”
Hey kids and parents, get a sneak peek at The Ronny - a golf park for youth to learn the game
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
