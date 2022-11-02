Nestled in a conference room at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, the local community and Real Estate professionals were given a sneak peek at the expansive future of one of Frisco’s biggest developments.
A Wednesday morning presentation featuring Mayor Jeff Cheney gave attendees an updated look at the Fields at PGA Frisco development. The 2,545-acre master planned development, which Cheney described as “one of the largest zoning cases in Texas history,” has been the source of much intrigue as the community looks to what the development will bring to Frisco.
Here’s a look at what the development will bring to the city.
Fields West, Point West and North Fields
A key part of the Fields development, situated in the center of the project, will be Frisco’s “2.0” answer to the Legacy West development in Plano. Cheney said Fields West will be a bigger version of the Plano development.
“And if you ask the people at Legacy West kind of if they had one thing to do over again, the thing that they would say — or what they do say — is that ‘we wish we had put open space into Legacy West.’”
Cheney pointed out that the street going through Fields West (the equivalent of Windrose Avenue in Legacy West) will be 2,500 feet long, 300 feet longer than in Legacy West. The thoroughfare will terminate at an open space area that is part of the broader chain of lakes that cuts through the Brookside area.
In discussing Fields West, Cheney pointed out the nearby portions of The Preserve, Brookside and Brookside North.
“You can live in any of these communities and literally walk out of your home and walk over to essentially be in Legacy West, the next version of it, and be able to walk back home,” he said.
Cheney said the lifestyle element of the Fields project will be one of the development’s big selling features.
“This is part of why I think Fields will largely be like a case study in development, that a lot of people around the country will try to duplicate, because it’s really challenging to blend dense uses and walkability with a suburban neighborhood," Cheney told the crowd. "A predominantly suburban neighborhood, you think of, you have to get in your car to go anywhere. And if you want a different lifestyle than that, you have to move into a more urban neighborhood. But you can’t have it both ways. This is going to be one of the few (developments) that’s ever done that you can have it both ways. That you can have the benefits of having a walkable community, that urban feel, be able to go to shopping, restaurants, all those different types of things, walk back home and then have your suburban-feel neighborhood.”
To the south, the Point West development will be a “major corporate relocation area,” Cheney said.
The northernmost portion of Fields, which abuts US 380, will be known as North Fields and will comprise a feel similar to that of the Shops of Legacy in Plano, Cheney said.
“So still dense with restaurants, retail, some multifamily, but not as much high-rise there on 380,” he said, “but it will be very complimentary to kind of more of the low-rise campus that’s going in right here.”
University Village
With the UNT Frisco campus directly abutting the southeast corner of the development, the Fields project includes a section dubbed “University Village,” which Cheney said will be more focused for the UNT campus and which will include some student housing and student amenities.
During the Wednesday presentation, Cheney also highlighted the trail network running through Fields, which will include multiple below-grade crossings that will allow pedestrians to avoid encountering roadways.
“You could live in Hollyhock and have a student that goes to UNT Frisco, and they can get on their bike and get to campus and never cross a street,” Cheney said.
The comment garnered a round of applause from the room.
The Preserve
The Preserve, a 100% custom-built home, gated and guarded community, is slated to open with 233 lots as part of phase one and roughly 200 lots as part of phase two, Cheney said.
Cheney added that the topography includes a “hilltop” ridge running through the neighborhood.
“You’re going to have these home sites that sit up between 25 and 35 feet above the home sites below,” Cheney said, adding that hillside homes will have skyline views.
“It will be very unique,” Cheney said. “You can’t really find a home site like this in north Texas.”
He added that architectural standards are tightly controlled, with thorough design guidelines that aim to “stand the test of time.”
Brookside South and North
The Brookside South neighborhood, slated to be the first development delivered, will have a variety of lot sizes, Cheney said.
“Kind of the theory of Brookside is it’s going to be more of a dense urban feel,” he said, “so some smaller lot sizes, but then shared open spaces for that buyer that’s looking more for that type of product, that doesn’t necessarily want the 80- to 90- foot lot, but wants a lot of community open space, maybe even a little bit of a view.”
Builders for the Brookside South neighborhood include Darling Homes, Olivia Clark Homes, Shaddock Homes, Highland Homes, Britton Homes, Toll Brothers and Perry Homes.
Brookside South is also slated to include “pocket parks,” which Cheney said is a new standard for designing neighborhoods. The neighborhood will also include a “chain of lakes” that will traverse the heart of the neighborhood.
“This is massive,” Cheney said of the chain of lakes. “So it’s going to be this huge water feature. You can see all of these home sites that are going to back to that, that are going to have pretty amazing views.”
Some home sites will also have views of the nearby 120-acre Northwest Community Park, which Cheney said was “Frisco’s most ambitious park project to date.” The park is slated to be oriented towards hiking, biking and open space.
Brookside will also include a $13 million amenity center and a future school site.
The Brookside North development, which sits on the other side of the chain of lakes, will include some larger lot sites. Cheney said a builder group for the area has not yet been finalized.
“This is probably the last one that’s going to kind of come out of the ground, I would expect,” Cheney said.
