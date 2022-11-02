The Fields Update_3.png

A complete map of the Fields development in north Frisco, as presented by Jeff Cheney of the Cheney Group.

Nestled in a conference room at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, the local community and Real Estate professionals were given a sneak peek at the expansive future of one of Frisco’s biggest developments.

A Wednesday morning presentation featuring Mayor Jeff Cheney gave attendees an updated look at the Fields at PGA Frisco development. The 2,545-acre master planned development, which Cheney described as “one of the largest zoning cases in Texas history,” has been the source of much intrigue as the community looks to what the development will bring to Frisco.

Fields presentation nov 2022.jpg

Jeff Cheney gives a presentation on the future of the Fields development in Frisco. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

