Get an inside look at the construction of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort site

Anchored in the center of the circular drive at the under-construction Omni PGA Frisco resort, there sits a Texas live oak with a history behind it.
The tree’s original home was about half a mile away at the site of the original ranch home when the sprawling land in Frisco’s northwest corridor was known as Fields Ranch. In the years since PGA Frisco has been announced and developed, the tree has been moved to a temporary location and once again to where it sits today. Now, it serves as a signature point of the resort, said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director at Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
“We made a major investment because we felt like it really mattered to the history and the homage and grandeur of the original ranch location that we sit,” Smith said. “And so we made a commitment to save that tree and make it a focal point of the resort as you pull up, and it’ll always be the story of the arrival experience that we will talk about for years and years to come.”
The tree is just one feature of the new PGA Frisco site that contains hints at history. The two golf courses developed as part of the site have been named Fields Ranch West and Fields Ranch East, head nods to the former ranch name. In addition, Smith adds, the design inspiration for buildings at the development is a luxury ranch style, paying homage to what the land used to be.
“But yet, from a golf perspective, this is the modern home of golf, modern home of American golf,” Smith notes. “And so, yes, we’re showing respect to the past, but we’re also thinking to the future and what that may mean not only for golf, but also for this experience of a resort that’s one of a kind. The experiences here are really forward looking and modern and luxurious in every way. There’s nothing like it in the United States.”
The main resort building will include 500 guest rooms, 49 suites and two presidential suites. It will also include a grand ballroom and junior ballroom, slated to host events and weddings. Skirting the building is outdoor event lawn and patio space. The main building will also include five restaurant offerings, including upscale dining spot Trick Rider; three-meal-a-day spot The Apron; Green Cactus Café adjoining the spa and a lobby bar dubbed The Lookout. The building also includes a coffee market named Toast and Tee.
The building will also include a 15,000-square-foot destination spa, with 20 treatment rooms, eight cabanas and a spa pool.
In addition, the main building is slated to have two family pools, an outdoor bar and grill, splash pad and 17 cabanas. The sixth floor will include an adult infinity edge pool with a separate bar and grill and six cabanas.
In addition to the main building, the site includes an entertainment district.
Included on the overall campus are 10 single family luxury ranch homes that will be rented throughout the year, Smith said.
The site also includes an event pavilion, slated to host events and weddings, as well as a two-story golf clubhouse which will host a restaurant open to the public (Ryder Cup Grille) on its lower level and a private club on its upper floor.
The entertainment district will also comprise a slate of restaurants, including Margaret’s Cups and Cones; a Lounge by Topgolf featuring indoor golf simulators and a full bar and restaurant; and an ice house featuring barbecue and outdoor hitting bays.
The entertainment district also includes the largest putting green in the U.S., Smith added, with an 800,000-square-foot, 200-yard green dubbed The Dance Floor. The site also includes The Swing, a 10-hole pitch and putt area along with a coaching center operated by the PGA of America which will provide golf lessons, club fittings and more.
Finally, Smith said, the site includes nine retail outlets, including a PGA retail store, a course pro shop, a luxury toy store, a luxury leather goods store and more.
The slate of amenities on the campus — many of which are open to the public — means the Omni at PGA Frisco site will have a full deck of offerings providing multiple layers of different experiences. Smith notes that you won’t have to be a guest at the resort in order to use the spa or to eat at the restaurants. In fact, he notes, the spa and Trick Rider restaurant each have their own separate doorways facing the driveway in addition to being attached to the main resort building itself.
“All the restaurants in the PGA Entertainment District are absolutely intended for the public to come,” Smith said. “That’s why they’re built.”
While the spots will serve as an amenity to resort guests, they’ll also be a destination for members of the public — both those who do and don’t play golf regularly.
It all comes together to create an experience that Smith said will be, in a word, “transformational.”
“The reality is we’re going to build memories that people will think about for years to come,” he said, adding that that goes for families, corporate guests and more.
The site is slated to open either in late April or early May, Smith said.
“We’re really blessed to have the Senior PGA Championship on Memorial Day weekend of next year, so we’ll certainly be open weeks in advance of that in order to prepare the resort for the first major golf championship that we’ll host in 2023,” he said.
The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship slated to take place at PGA Frisco between May 24-28.
See photos of the site below:
PHOTOS: Get an inside look at construction for the Omni PGA Frisco resort
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.