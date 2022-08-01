Get an inside preview of the work underway at the future Frisco Public Library

Every time Shelley Holley visits the under-construction site of the Frisco Public Library, she’s looking for “the big five.”
“Because everything cascades from the big five, as far as we’re concerned, for function in this space, and efficient function,” Holley said.
It’s a moniker that Holley has given to a set of ideas that sprouted from when the city first started looking at the project that would become the new Frisco Public Library.
“We’re librarians, we’re pretty deliberate about stuff,” Holley said. “And so we thought about after spending pretty much five years looking at libraries across the country, we started thinking about ‘What things are critical to the success of this building and to the success of the services the public wants?’ And sound, management of sound is one, robust wifi is one, ubiquitous power is one, appropriate lighting is one, and good, clear sight lines so people feel safe in a space this large, feel like they can find what they’re looking for, and staff can see where people are and where they need help.”
Even on July 22, as the Frisco Enterprise joins Holley for a tour of the 155,000-square-foot space that is currently under construction, the big five are on her mind.
That includes an awareness of noise management and how the space will handle a mix of robust children's areas, a teen space, spots for tutoring as well as quiet study space, conference rooms and more.
“Libraries have to plan for sound, right? Because we are not academic, shushing spaces. That’s not comfortable for people to be in, and it’s not the reality of how they’re used, especially not public libraries,” Holley said. “So we’ve planned this space so that the louder activities happen on the south side and then the activities get quieter as they move to the north, so that we’ve tried to honor those adjacencies.”
That’s what’s behind the large number of study rooms that will be available at the library, as well as the location and makeup of the quiet reading room located on the second floor of the building.
The big five is also why there are a number of power outlets placed strategically on the stately staircase that can also serve as a programmed area. It’s why the study rooms will include glass-paned fronts.
Layered on top of “the big five” is a vision for programming and activation that will make it a community center on many fronts. As we walk through the site, Holley shares visions of hosting salsa classes (dance or food preparation) public art, meetings and even weddings.
There is still much to be done for the library space as construction continues and the library prepares to move its collection to the new location. In the meantime, here are the highlights of what Frisco residents can look forward to from the future library.
The lobby area
As we walk into the lobby area, Holley asks us to imagine the roughly 90-foot public art installation that will run over our heads. The piece, which has a working title of “Story Landscape,” is expected to feature quotes from literature in a form that will emulate a prairie landscape. The work will comprise quotes from about 45 different works.
“It’ll be a fun game for people, as they walk in, do they recognize this little snippet of text, is it a book they’ve read or a play or a poem or something?” Holley said.
The lobby space, which stretches about 90 feet wide, includes a niche sitting area near a staircase that Holley said will be clad in white oak. The area could be a programming space, waiting area or meeting spot, she said.
A nearby alcove includes pop-up space that could host community groups, entrepreneurs, students and others for pop-up programs.
Community event space
Located nearby is a community event space that, when fully open, can host 300 people. The space can also divide into three sections that can host smaller groups. The area includes audio-visual programming and broadcasting capabilities, Holley said.
“It’s also available for rent after hours and also during library hours by public groups and private individuals and groups for parties, events, conferences, that kind of thing,” she said.
Creativity commons
As plans for the library have developed, Holley has often shared a vision for a space where visitors can either learn how to make salsa or learn how to dance salsa. That space is coming to fruition in a spot near the bookdrop, dubbed the "creativity Commons."
“It’s an unusual space for a library, but I think it reflects what makes our library here in Frisco unique, and that is we do a lot with hands-on learning, creative learning, community gathering kind of learning, so this will become a glassed-in box with full access to an outside plaza,” Holley said.
The space is set to include casual furniture that can be moved around as well as a small stage.
Children’s area and Rexy
Near the foot of the staircase sits metal armatures for a future model dinosaur skeleton that will serve as a gateway to the library’s children’s area.
The dinosaur, named ‘Rexy,’ will face toward the library entrance, but her head will be able to move back and forth, Holley said.
Pieces for the dinosaur are expected to be delivered from Tennessee in August, and it will then take three weeks for her to be assembled. Rexy should be fully assembled by the last week of August, Holley said. The dinosaur is not at the scale of an actual T-Rex, but will stand a bit larger.
“But it’s Frisco, and it’s Texas, and we have this remarkable space and we wanted to use it,” Holley said.
Nearby, one room is planned to host the library’s youngest patrons. The space will be decorated as if it were underwater, Holley said, with model fish “swimming” just below the ceiling deck and accompanied by bubbles. The room will also include oversized frogs, crabs and lilly pads to sit on, she said.
The children’s area also includes an expanded storytime space that can be divided into two.
As for the broader children’s area, the east side will be designated for younger children ages 0-5, Shelley said, and is slated to include a “Tiny Town” that will include a train, grocery store, vet clinic, construction area, miniature depot and more for children.
The west side will provide space specifically for elementary aged students, which Holley said was not available at the current library due to space. The elementary space, dubbed “Kids Club” is slated to include a race track for building and racing cars, a physics wall, a robot arena and microscopes.
Staircase
Located in the central portion of the library proper is a grand “social” stair that provides access to the mezzanine floor. The stairs include scaped seating and also has a couple of large landings that can be used for programming or small performances.
The seating comes complete with multiple power outlets, too.
“One of the things we noticed when we did our research and toured other libraries, what you’ll find is people are dragging furniture all across buildings because they need to be by power,” Holley said. “So we did our best to make sure people are never more than 15 feet from power. So here they’re nine feet. And we’ve embedded it in tables and furniture throughout the space.”
Mezzanine floor
As we move to the mezzanine floor, Holley points out the row of study rooms, planned to be fronted with glass, as well as a computer lab room and the planned maker space. In front of the computer lab, the library plans on placing furniture that will encourage tutoring, too.
The glass-fronted study rooms are another component that speak to “the big five.”
“It addresses light, it addresses sightlines, it addresses the ability to see where I am, see where I’m going, awareness, that kind of stuff,” Holley said.
Quiet reading area
The quiet reading area will include a glass wall designed to block off sound. The space will also include a custom-made vitrine that will hold historic city documents, such as early Frisco City Council meeting minutes. The move comes as part of a partnership with the Frisco City Secretary’s Office, Holley said. There are also plans to partner with the Heritage Association of Frisco to display local historical items at the library, too.
The quiet reading room will also include a coffered ceiling that is acoustically designed to keep the space quiet.
“This is a good vantage point from which to see the scope of the second public art piece,” Holley said.
Un-conference room
A space dubbed the "Un-Conference Room" will emulate a living room or den, Holley said.
“It’s a space for a small number of maybe 16 people or less to meet, but it’s sofas and upholstered chairs, no big conference table in the middle,” she said.
The space will serve as a spot for brainstorming meeting in a casual environment and “getting things done,” Holley said.
Terrace
The final view we get is from the upstairs terrace, which will include both uncovered and covered space. The area will include casual furniture and landscaping, Holley said, and the covered area will provide the opportunity to stay outside, even in the midst of high winds or rain.
Did you say wedding?
Holley said the venue can be available for wedding rentals.
“So you could do your wedding out on the terrace, then you could come into the lobby and do hors d'oeuvres and use the stairs for photos and all that kind of good stuff,” she said.
The groom’s room would be in the un-conference room, she said, while the bridal suite would be in the creativity room, which includes shades. The meeting room that holds 300 people could be used to host dinner, she said.
See more photos of the space here:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.