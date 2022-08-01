 Skip to main content
A NEW CHAPTER FOR FRISCO'S LIBRARY

Get an inside preview of the work underway at the future Frisco Public Library

Library shelley walking thru.jpg

Frisco Library Director Shelley Holley walks through a portion of the under-construction Frisco Public Library site during a July 22 tour. 

Every time Shelley Holley visits the under-construction site of the Frisco Public Library, she’s looking for “the big five.” 

“Because everything cascades from the big five, as far as we’re concerned, for function in this space, and efficient function,” Holley said.   

Library lobby niche seating area.jpg

The lobby area includes niche seating space. 
Library creativity commons.jpg

Library Director Shelley Holley discusses plans for the Creativity Commons at the library. 
Kids area.jpg

Plans for the broader children’s area include that the east side will be designated for younger children ages 0-5, Shelley said, and is slated to include a “Tiny Town” that will include a train, grocery store, vet clinic, construction area, miniature depot and more for children.  

The west side will provide space specifically for elementary aged students, which Holley said was not available at the current library due to space. The elementary space, dubbed “Kids Club” is slated to include a race track for building and racing cars, a physics wall, a robot arena and microscopes.

 
Library dino feet.jpg

Armature placements bookmark the spot for a forthcoming dinosaur skeleton model named "Rexy" that will stand tall in the library.  
Library mezzanine stair.jpg
Study rooms on mezzanine level.jpg

A view of study rooms on the mezzanine level. 
shelley's favorite spot at quiet study room.jpg

Holley's favorite spot in the future library is located in an alcove at the quiet reading area. 
outdoor terrace.jpg

A portion of the outdoor terrace will be covered so guests can still enjoy the space in the midst of bad weather. 
quiet study room.jpg
main floor shot.jpg
view from the terrace.jpg

A view from the outdoor terrace. 
Library proper.jpg
Library view from lobby.jpg
mezzanine level.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

