featured spotlight
SNEAK PEEK

Get an update at the construction progress of the Frisco Landing building on the new UNT at Frisco campus

Campus will open for classes for the spring 2023 semester

  • 0

Standing on what will be a patio for students to use to get some fresh air between classes or study with friends while sipping coffee, Jeannine Vail, senior project manager of the University of North Texas system, makes sure those who took part in a recent tour of the Frisco Landing building soak in the view of the rolling hills to the west of the new UNT at Frisco campus.

Unfortunately, it was a hazy afternoon on Friday, May 20, but that didn't dampen the excitement that Vail, UNT officials, city leaders and those attending the tour had for what will be the crown jewel of the UNT-Frisco campus, nestled on 100 acres of land at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Panther Creek Parkway.

UNT at Frisco construction tour_12.jpeg

A tour-goer gets a photo of the tower on the UNT at Frisco campus that is under construction.

Construction of the Frisco Landing building began in fall 2020, and classes are expected to begin at the campus in Spring 2023.

UNT began offering classes in Frisco in 2016, at locations including Hall Park and Inspire Park. Prior to that, there were no four-year higher education offerings in Collin County.

Here are some numbers and facts to know about the Frisco Landing building at UNT at Frisco:

  • 135,000: The number of square feet the building will be, with four stories. The space was designed with a focus on student success and collaboration, according to UNT officials. Classrooms and study spaces promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty and students. 
  • 29: The number of classrooms in the new building. There will be seven 20-person classrooms; 12 classrooms that will accommodate up to 40 people. Three classrooms of up to 60 persons, and six classrooms of up to 80 persons. One classroom will be able to hold up to 160 people.
  • 69: The number of huddle rooms. Huddle rooms are small spaces available for collaborative learning between both student groups and faculty and students. The huddle rooms range in size from holding up to 10 people, to as small as a two-person space.
  • 2,623: The number of students enrolled in the fall 2021 at the UNT at Frisco campus, up from around 1,500 in 2018.
  • 27: The number of undergraduate and master's level programs expected to be offered at UNT at Frisco.

To learn more, watch Vail discuss the project in the video below:

Programs offered exclusively at UNT at Frisco include project design and analysis, industrial distribution and applied project design and analysis, an immersive program that gives students the opportunity to put their skills into practice on real-world projects and industry partners.

During the tour on May 20, Vail said the building was designed to make sure students get to experience all floors of the building, as classrooms and huddle spaces are featured throughout much of the building. 

Greeting students, faculty and visitors outside of the Frisco Landing building will be a tower that will be a beacon signaling UNT at Frisco's presence in the community. The tower will have LED-lighting at the top with color changing capabilities, but don't be surprised if you mostly see green and white lights — supporting the Mean Green of UNT.

Vail said the plan is for construction to be near complete in September 2022, and for the building to be available for faculty training and access in October in advance of the spring 2023 semester opening.

Because of how the building's classroom and huddle spaces are structured, the faculty will be trained on how to best utilize the collaborative environment, and the technology as well, Vail added.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

