Crow Holdings Development, a leading real estate development company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office development across high-opportunity markets in the United States, announced earlier this year plans for The Offices at Southstone Yards.
The mass timber construction office building, the anchor building in a 45-acre visionary, mixed-use development in Frisco, is representative of Crow Holding Development's focus on "creating well-located offices that cater to the requirements of future office workers."
If you have driven westbound on State Highway 121 near the border of Frisco and The Colony, you have probably noticed a lot of dirt being moved to the north.
That dirt being moved is for the soon-to-built Southstone Yards development, to be located at 4420 State Highway 121, at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway.
With over one million square feet of office slated within the development, this first office building will bring 235,000 square feet of innovative, differentiated, highly-amenitized, and environmentally friendly office space in seven stories of the first mass timber construction in North Texas.
Compared to more commonly used building materials like steel and concrete, mass timber construction is more sustainable, provides greater design flexibility, results in a lighter environmental footprint, offers higher thermal insulation, and creates a warmer, more engaging, and productive workplace, stated a release by Crow Holdings Development.
In addition, The Offices at Southstone Yards’ raised floors provide additional flexibility for electrical infrastructure, reduced build-out costs, and easier maintenance long-term. The Offices at Southstone Yards will also feature modern amenities including on-site fitness and wellness centers, conference and executive meeting areas, a market-leading air-filtration system for enhanced indoor air quality, and a biophilic design with two adjacent programmed parks totaling more than three acres.
“In a post-pandemic work environment, employers and their valued teams have increased their expectations and seek an office environment that delivers a dynamic experience – one that enriches their daily lives and is supported with virtues of wellness, flexibility and enhanced amenities,” said Cody Armbrister, Senior Managing Director of CHD’s office team. “We are pleased to be able to provide The Offices at Southstone Yards as an option to employers seeking to meet those expectations for their teams, to help achieve their company’s ESG-related objectives, and to create a healthier, higher-performing workplace.”
“We are excited about this new development, including the first mass-timber building in North Texas,” said Jason Ford, CEcD, president, Frisco Economic Development Corporation. “This location is close to dozens of headquarters, corporate centers, and regional offices. Southstone Yards is real differentiator in the marketplace and should help us attract top-tier corporate and tech firms to help take Frisco to the next level.”
In addition to The Offices at Southstone Yards, the 45 acres of mixed-use development includes over nine acres of green space, which further supports the mission of wellness and outdoor amenities that tenants and residents value greatly. A central park will tie together the various uses in the heart of the project, and a recently completed public park along the project’s eastern, creek edge welcomes the broader neighborhood. In addition to the master planned development of retail, restaurants, and hotel space, over 1,000 urban living and townhomes will be available to residents, including a five-story, 355-unit rental community by North Carolina-based apartment builder LMC, a division of Lennar Corp.
Southstone Yards’ location is ideal in many ways, as it is just south of the Stonebriar neighborhood along State Highway 121. This development is part of the transformation of Frisco’s yards from railways to great mixed-use, green spaces.
“Crow Holdings Development is setting the bar for the balance of the development at Southstone Yards," said Lisa Rosenzweig who is leading the master development for Southstone Yards. "The green nature of our site, with a high percentage of open space, is becoming ‘greener’ with the inaugural development of this sustainable, mass timber construction building. We are focused on a cohesive design, and CHD’s project has set the tone from which we will build. The CHD team brings a long history and track record of high-quality development.”
CHD is targeting completion of the building in Q3 of 2023.
The Gate update
There are new developments sprouting all in and around Frisco in 2022, including The Gate — a 40-acre development located on southbound Dallas Parkway between Warren Parkway and Lebanon Road.
The Gate is located just north of The Star and Frisco Station, but south of The Shops at Starwood.
According to information provided by The Gate Frisco (thegatebyigo.com), here is what is planned for The Gate development:
3 Class AA buildings totaling 1 million square feet.
Phase I office building that will be 19 stories and 317,155 square feet.
Walkable retail, hotel and multi-family units.
Wifi-enabled outdoor amenity terrace.
Park-like green space setting.
The boutique hotel is situated at The Gate front at the corner of the John Hickman Parkway and DNT Tollway. For business guests and travelers, the hotel welcomes visitors' with most memorable accommodation with VIP treatment, according to the Gate website. It is a modern, elegant 5-star hotel overlooking the Frisco views, perfect for a romantic, charming vacation, in the enchanting setting of Frisco.
There will be 878 apartments planned for the development outside of the "Twin Towers" living complex, which will be 226,000 square feet and 10 stories high and offer larger living spaces and higher-end luxury living options.
There will also be 60,120 square feet dedicated to retail and more than 58,000 square feet allocated to restaurants and cafes.
