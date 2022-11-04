Frisco Development Update_1.png

Crow Holdings Development, a leading real estate development company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office development across high-opportunity markets in the United States, announced earlier this year plans for The Offices at Southstone Yards.

The mass timber construction office building, the anchor building in a 45-acre visionary, mixed-use development in Frisco, is representative of Crow Holding Development's focus on "creating well-located offices that cater to the requirements of future office workers."

If you have driven westbound on State Highway 121 near the border of Frisco and The Colony, you have probably noticed a lot of dirt being moved to the north.

That dirt being moved is for the soon-to-built Southstone Yards development, to be located at 4420 State Highway 121, at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

