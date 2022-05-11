On Tuesday, the city of Frisco passed a major milestone in its timeline as the city enters into an era of change. Four finalists were named in Frisco's search for a new city manager, giving residents a look at four possible candidates who would help shape the direction for the future of Frisco.
Tuesday's announcement comes after 55 candidates from 17 states put their names in the hat. The Frisco City Council hired executive search services firm, Affion Public, to conduct a national search that closed in March. Over half of the candidates were from Texas, according to the city of Frisco.
The city expects to announce a final hire by the end of this month. George Purefoy's last day on the job will be June 30, marking the end of more than 34 years of service to the city of Frisco.
Here's an in-depth look at the four people who could soon be standing at the helm of Frisco's future. Candidates are listed in the order that they were named by the city of Frisco:
Majed Al-Ghafry - Assistant City Manager, City of Dallas
With more than 28 years of municipal government experience, Majed Al-Ghafry has a resume that includes experience in both El Cajon, California and San Antonio, Texas.
According to a 2017 article in the San Diego Union Tribune, Al-Ghafry came to the United States from Syria at the age of 17. His education includes receiving a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Northeastern University. According to his LinkedIn page, Al-Ghafry received his Master degree in public administration from the University of North Texas.
Previously, Al-Ghafry served as public works director for the city of San Antonio and then as assistant city manager for the city of El Cajon in California.
His current role as assistant city manager with the city of Dallas involves executive leadership to the city's Convention and Events Services, Development Services, Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization, Office of Economic Development, Planning and Urban Design and Office of Historic Preservation, according to the Dallas City Hall website.
Tommy Gonzalez - City Manager, City of El Paso
El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez has three decades of management experience in the public sector.
Gonzalez was appointed as City Manager for El Paso in 2014. According to his LinkedIn profile, his previous positions (in chronological order) include serving as Deputy City Manager for the city of Lubbock; City Manager in Harlingen; Assistant City Manager with the city of Dallas and City Manager in Irving.
During his tenure, the city of El Paso website notes, El Paso made history by becoming the largest municipality to earn the Texas Award for Performance Excellence from the Quality Texas Foundation for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2020. The city website also credits him with "revamping the city's budgeting process" to have year-round discussions on the budget during each City Council meeting in order to reduce the budget cycle time.
Gonzalez's education history includes getting a Bachelor of Science from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. He received his Master degree in public administration from Texas Tech University. He served for 22 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Ron Patterson - Deputy City Manager, City of Frisco
Ron Patterson is the only finalist to be currently serving in the city of Frisco.
He moved to his current role as Deputy City Manager as news of Purefoy's projected retirement came out in June 2021.
According to a June 2021 press release from the city of Frisco, Purefoy had asked Patterson to return to City Hall because of both the city manager’s own projected retirement and the spring 2021 retirement of former Deputy City Manager Nell Lange. The Deputy City Manager role was one that Purefoy said Patterson was "more than experienced" to take on.
“When I do leave, this alignment provides a great performer with the knowledge of what’s been done in the past to provide the new city manager the best structure for success,” he later added in the same press release.
Patterson's career also comprises more than 30 years of city experience. According to the Texas Municipal League, he previously served as Human Resources Manager for the city of Carrollton before coming to Frisco in 1993, serving as HR Director and Assistant to the City Manager. He then served stints as City Manager for the cities of Kerrville, Texas and Forney, Texas before returning to Frisco as Assistant City Manager in 2007. He served as President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation from 2017 to 2021 before entering his current role as Deputy City Manager.
As part of his current role, Patterson oversees the city's Development Services, Engineering Services and Economic Development departments.
Patterson received his Bachelor of Science in public administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. He received his Master in public administration from the University of North Texas. He served for 23 years in the United States Air Force and Texas Air National Guard.
Wesley Pierson - City Manager, Town of Addison
Wes Pierson has been serving as Addison's City Manager since 2015.
Prior to his appointment, he served as Assistant City Manager for the city of Corpus Christi, Texas. Before that, he worked in Allen, serving first as Assistant to the City Manager and then Assistant City Manager.
Pierson received a Bachelor of Arts in international studies with Brigham Young University in Utah. He received his Master in public administration from George Mason University in Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.