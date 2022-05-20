A group of 25 parents and students showed up Friday morning with food and treats for teachers and administrators at Frisco Memorial High School, which had to be closed Thursday and Friday due to damage caused by vandalism from a small group of students during a senior prank.
When Cristi Paton heard about the vandalism that took place at Frisco Memorial High School on Wednesday night she was sad and disappointed in the actions of a small group of students who did damage to their own school.
Paton — a mother of two Frisco Memorial High School students, one a sophomore and the other a freshman — said she saw reports of the vandalism online and in social media. It was soon after she and a group of other Memorial parents and supporters were texting in a group chat and decided they needed to do something positive to support the school administration, teachers and staff.
So, on Thursday, when the group of parents learned that teachers were asked to be at the school at 10:30 a.m. Friday, she and her friends had an idea to show support.
A group of approximately 25 parents, students and supporters showed up to Memorial High School Friday morning delivering food and treats for the teachers and staff, and even made signs of support. Classes were cancelled on Thursday and Friday this week due to the damage.
"I am going to get choked up, because the teachers were teary and the administrators particularly were when we just showed up because they had no idea we were coming," Paton said during a phone interview with the Frisco Enterprise. "They were pretty overwhelmed with the show of support. I think it meant a lot to them.
"The teachers and staff were meeting in the fieldhouse so (Frisco Memorial principal) Mrs. (Heather) Albuquerque let us go inside and form a little run-through (human tunnel) as the teachers were coming in and we were cheering for them. They were coming in in groups of two, three or five and we were cheering for them and handing them cookies and telling them that we appreciated them."
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
