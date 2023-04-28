Frisco Chamber Arts and Sports talk.jpeg

On Thursday, April 27, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce held an Up Close event on the intersection of sports and arts at the Nack Theater in downtown Frisco's Rail District. On the panel were Jason Young, chair of the Frisco Arts Foundation and local business owner, Cara Horn, manager of event booking with the Dallas Cowboys, Michelle Norris, cultural affairs manager with the City of Frisco, and moderator Josh Dill, director of sports and events with Visit Frisco.

With the Academy of Country Music awards ready to take the stage at the Ford Center in The Star on May 11, followed by the first major golf event to be held at the soon-to-be-opened PGA Frisco campus on Memorial Day weekend, the timing seemed right for the Frisco Chamber of Commerce to bring community members together to discuss "the intersection of music and sports" in its latest Up Close series.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

