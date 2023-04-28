On Thursday, April 27, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce held an Up Close event on the intersection of sports and arts at the Nack Theater in downtown Frisco's Rail District. On the panel were Jason Young, chair of the Frisco Arts Foundation and local business owner, Cara Horn, manager of event booking with the Dallas Cowboys, Michelle Norris, cultural affairs manager with the City of Frisco, and moderator Josh Dill, director of sports and events with Visit Frisco.
With the Academy of Country Music awards ready to take the stage at the Ford Center in The Star on May 11, followed by the first major golf event to be held at the soon-to-be-opened PGA Frisco campus on Memorial Day weekend, the timing seemed right for the Frisco Chamber of Commerce to bring community members together to discuss "the intersection of music and sports" in its latest Up Close series.
Nearly 100 residents attended the panel discussion held at the Nack Theater in the Rail District of Frisco on Thursday, April 27, to hear from panelists Jason Young, chair of the Frisco Arts Foundation and local business owner; Cara Horn, manager of event booking with the Dallas Cowboys; Michelle Norris, cultural affairs manager with the City of Frisco; and moderator Josh Dill, director of sports and events with Visit Frisco.
Dill told the crowd that approximately six million people visit Frisco every year to attend events, and specifically for the Academy of Country Music awards, the estimated economic impact to the city is approximately $5 million.
Horn said the relationship between the Dallas Cowboys and the Academy of Country Music kicked off in 2015 when AT&T Stadium hosted the ACM's 50th anniversary celebration concert.
"We were then better able to understand the capabilities of what it would take to bring (an event like the ACM awards) to the city (of Frisco)," Horn said. "We truly believe the city of Frisco is going to be the best city to host an event of this magnitude. As far as what to expect from the ACMs, I think Texas is full of country music fans so everyone is super excited. Things are ramping up now, but the week of May 8 everything will be full force with a lot of other venues involved. It will give fans the opportunity to experience, first hand, country music in Frisco, and then all of the excitement around the awards show.
"To host an event of this magnitude is going to be great not just for The Star but the city. I would say that without our support from our partners and the city we would not be able to pull off an event like this, so we are very appreciative of our partners as well."
The impact of the Academy of Country Music awards coming to Frisco will not only be felt at The Star, but throughout Frisco. Norris said that the city is planning live music events around town — dubbed "Frisco Live" — the week of the ACMs, ending with a live music event dubbed "Live on the Lawn," in partnership with the Frisco Roughriders and to be held at Rider Field the night after the ACMs on Friday, May 12. “Frisco Live” will feature local artists at locations like the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Hyatt Regency Frisco, the Sheraton Stonebriar Hotel and more. The concerts are free and open to the public. Visit Frisco partnered with local music nonprofit Melody of Hope as part of the initiative.
Recently, the city of Frisco received a special designation as a "Music Friendly City" in the state of Texas. One of the live music events that has gained attention and popularity is the Main on Main series held monthly where local musicians perform at various businesses in the downtown Rail District.
Young represented the Frisco Arts Foundation and the perspective of a local business owner with his event space, Verona Villa, and his involvement with leading programming at the Nack Theater in the Rail District on the panel. He said what can drive audiences to venues, to restaurants and to destinations are events — specifically those centered around sports and the arts.
"I think (what the arts) can learn is the way people have always monetized sports in the past, and taking advantage of those audiences," Young said. "Now, I think arts and culture can be that catalyst. (Music on Main) is giving people the third Saturday of every month a reason to come to the Rail District beyond (eating or shopping). It is an experience."
Dill said Frisco no longer has to fight for events to come to the city. Actually, the issue today is the lack of event space or available dates at the major event venues in the city such as the Ford Center at the Star, the Comerica Center of the Dallas Stars, Toyota Stadium at FC Dallas, or Riders Field.
On Saturday, May 7, a collection of 15 performing artists took their guitars and set up shop…
"We have (event planners) coming to us asking 'give us a chance to be in Frisco,'" Dill said. "Event planners are now begging to be in Frisco."
Norris said cultural activities like music, arts and culture make up "the very essence, the heartbeat of our community."
"It is representative of everyone, the diversity that lives in Frisco," Norris said.
All of the panelists agreed that when the Dallas Cowboys moved their headquarters to Frisco and opened The Star in 2016, it created a "snowball effect." Later came the NIT basketball tournament to Frisco, away from New York City for the first time. Conference USA held its basketball tournament at The Star. PGA Frisco announced its arrival, with the complex opening to the public officially on May 2. Universal Studios will bring a kids-focused theme park to the city later this decade.
"The impact that the brand of the Cowboys coming to this city, and had on this city created this wave," Young said.
And, Dill added, another big wave coming in 2026 will be Frisco's possible involvement in the World Cup — the world's largest sporting event — of which games are planned in Dallas at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is one of 16 host cities for the first World Cup to be played in three countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.