H-E-B will host a hiring fair on Saturday for all employee positions at the new Frisco store, the company announced Wednesday.
With the Frisco store slated to open in the fall, H-E-B has said the jobs available Saturday will include both full-time and part-time roles for all positions in the store, including including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling (Connections), eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more. H-E-B is looking to hire 700 partners for its Frisco store.
According to a media release, most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour and include a 10% H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with four-percent company match, paid time off and a health, vision and dental plan.
Individuals must complete an application before arriving to the job fair. All available positions and the application can be found at this linkor by going to careers.heb.com. Applicants may also text “metro” to 8-1931 to be directed to all available Frisco positions.
Saturday's hiring fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at the H-E-B Frisco Staffing Office, 11955 Dallas Parkway, Suite 300
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
