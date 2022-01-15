As Frisco looks ahead to the opening of one of the first HEB locations in North Texas, the grocery store chain is recognizing the community in another way.
On Wednesday, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards announced its finalists for school district, early childhood education and school board categories. The program awards over $500,000 in cash prizes per year to teachers, principals and school districts.
Frisco ISD’s board of trustees was one of five listed as finalists for the program’s School Board award category, alongside the boards of North East ISD, Alvin ISD, Allen ISD and McAllen ISD.
Current board members include President Rene Archambault, Vice President John Classe, Secretary Chad Rudy, Gopal Ponangi, Natalie Hebert, Dynette Davis and Debbie Gillespie.
"This board has demonstrated its commitment to the success of all students and making the best decisions possible in challenging circumstances," FISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip said in a press release. "We are very thankful for their dedication to our district, students and staff and the countless hours they donate to this volunteer position."
According to Frisco ISD, H-E-B will award a total of $82,500 to the finalists and school boards, who will go on to compete for even greater cash prizes at the statewide level. As part of choosing a state winner, a panel of judges visits each district, tours campuses and speaks with district and community members, including the school board.
The FISD School Board will be presented with a $5,000 check while judges visit, the district said.
State winners will be announced April 30.
If selected, one or more school board winners will receive up to a $25,000 grant to the school district, according to FISD.
