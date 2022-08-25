FC Dallas and H-E-B announced a multi-year partnership today that will see the Texas company become the club’s official and exclusive grocery store. H-E-B will also serve as the presenting partner of FC Dallas’ upcoming match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, August 27 at Toyota Stadium as part of FC Dallas’ first-ever Nonprofit Night which will highlight organizations across North Texas who focus on improving our community in a variety of ways.
“H-E-B is an iconic Texas brand and we’re proud be a part of their growth in Dallas/Fort Worth,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We share the same commitment to serving families and we’re looking forward to partnering with H-E-B as it expands its community efforts throughout North Texas.”
At halftime of Saturday’s match, H-E-B will donate $10,000 to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation. FC Dallas will make a donation on behalf of H-E-B of 500 non-perishable food items to Frisco Family Services for every save a Dallas goalkeeper makes during the match.
“We look forward to establishing new relationships in North Texas as H-E-B brings our flagship format to the region,” said H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Financial Services Ashwin Nathan. “We’re ready to serve FC Dallas fans from our Frisco location, just across the Tollway from the stadium, later this fall.”
H-E-B will serve as an associate partner in FC Dallas Youth camps as well as the FC Dallas Soccer Tour, where fans have the opportunity to receive prizes such as H-E-B Bam Sticks and other surprises.
H-E-B is planning a strong presence near Toyota Stadium with a store opening in Frisco at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street as well as a location opening in Plano at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.