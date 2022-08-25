FC Dallas logo

FC Dallas and H-E-B announced a multi-year partnership today that will see the Texas company become the club’s official and exclusive grocery store. H-E-B will also serve as the presenting partner of FC Dallas’ upcoming match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, August 27 at Toyota Stadium as part of FC Dallas’ first-ever Nonprofit Night which will highlight organizations across North Texas who focus on improving our community in a variety of ways.

“H-E-B is an iconic Texas brand and we’re proud be a part of their growth in Dallas/Fort Worth,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We share the same commitment to serving families and we’re looking forward to partnering with H-E-B as it expands its community efforts throughout North Texas.”

