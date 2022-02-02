Today

Periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening will change to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for significant icing. Low around 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Potential for some icing. High around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.