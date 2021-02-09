Frisco ISD’s 43rd elementary school will honor community members Buddy and Joni Minett thanks to a unanimous Monday vote from the district Board of Trustees.
The vote came after a residents naming committee brought the name as a recommendation to the board.
Todd Fouche, Frisco ISD’s deputy superintendent of business and operations, said district schools can be named in different ways. That includes naming schools after former FISD employees whose contributions went “above and beyond.” They can also be named for residents who served the district long and well by volunteering, for public servants who greatly contributed to the school system and its young people through their official roles, or for public figures at local, county, regional, state or national levels who championed education and who are “excellent role models for youth,” Fouche said.
Schools can also be named for people who have made significant personal contributions of money or property to the district or for the historical significance of an area where the school is built.
Buddy Minett moved to Frisco in 1982, Fouche said. Minett is a former Frisco City Councilman and Planning and Zoning Commissioner. He has also served on the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees and was board president for three years. He has received multiple local awards and has served on multiple local organizations.
Joni Minett graduated from Frisco High School and has participated in what became the annual Frisco Community Parade for over 40 years. She also worked as a secretary from 1986 to 1991 to the FISD superintendent’s office while Justin Wakeland was superintendent. An FISD parent, she also volunteered “at every opportunity” and sat on multiple committees, Fouche said.
“She consistently and constantly exemplifies love, dedication, commitment and sincerity toward her city and fellow citizens,” Fouche said. “Joni continues to serve on several committees in the community and is a fervent supporter of the Frisco Education Foundation.”
Buddy and Joni Minett Elementary School will be located at the northeast of FM 423 and Rockhill Parkway, an FISD press release stated.
The Board of Trustees also unanimously approved naming the district’s 12th high school as Panther Creek High School, named after the creek that will border the campus site.
Panther Creek is a tributary of Lewisville Lake, Fouche said, and was likely named because a panther was killed there in the 1800s. The creek provided fresh water for settlers, he said.
Panther Creek High School is under construction, a press release stated, and is located northeast of Teel Parkway and Dakotah Road, adjacent to the forthcoming PGA of America Headquarters and golf courses.
Both schools are slated to open in Fall 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.