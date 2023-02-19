Here are five things to mark on your calendar for this week in and around Frisco:
Mardi Gras in The Star district
Laissez passer les bons temps! Join The Star District for its first ever Mardi Gras party! Don your beads and enjoy all-day Fat Tuesday specials from participating restaurants in The Star District, soak up live music, pose for a photo with your krewe and more.
The event runs all day Feb. 21.
Movie night at The Star: 'Soul'
Come to The Star District on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to watch Disney’s "Soul" in partnership with the Frisco Inclusion Committee.
The fun will start at 6 p.m. with a jazz performance, plus soul-inspired bites, activations and more. Showtime begins at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your chair and blanket to enjoy the movie.
Celebrating Black Artists at Oasis Accents
Frisco business Oasis Accents will host an evening of live paintings, art, spoken word, jewelry and more, all by Black artists. The event is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Oasis Accents (5285 Dallas Parkway). The event is free, and refreshments will be served.
Learn the art of Pruning
Shades of Green nursery in Frisco will host a free gardening clinic focused on pruning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The clinic will cover when to prune, where to prune, what tools to use, how to prune and how much to prune. The event will take place at 7401 Coit Road in Frisco.
Harlem Renaissance Gala and Extravaganza
The 10th Annual Harlem Renaissance Performing Arts Gala Extravaganza is heading to Frisco on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Frisco Hall (5353 Independence Parkway, Suite 1). Featuring the World Renowned Duke Ellington Orchestra, the gala will pay tribute to the Harlem Renaissance Era by celebrating a huge milestone in Black Arts, the 100 year anniversary of the world renowned Harlem Cotton Club and the 100 year anniversary of the Duke Ellington Orchestra.
Hosted annually by Verb Kulture Events during Black History Month, this gala captures the deeply rooted creativity, expression, and soul of the Harlem Renaissance period and its deeply rooted contribution to artistic advancement and movements attributed to the music and arts of today.
