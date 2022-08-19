Curtains 2022

A photo from the Wakeland High School production of "Curtains, the Musical."  

 Courtesy of Christina Stephens Photography / provided by Frisco ISD

Pete Hazzard will tell you that the Frisco ISD staff is excited.

It’s an excitement that has been roughly four years in the making and that is being built on today as the district looks to bring a dream to life.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments