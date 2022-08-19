Pete Hazzard will tell you that the Frisco ISD staff is excited.
It’s an excitement that has been roughly four years in the making and that is being built on today as the district looks to bring a dream to life.
As the FISD looks ahead to pursuing a Visual and Performing Arts Center with a “student-first” focus, it is keeping its eye on the vision that was established in a 2018 bond election.
Last week, a partnership that aimed to deliver a performing arts center in Frisco came to an end as FISD, the city of Frisco and developer HALL Group released a joint statement. Over the course of the partnership, which formed in June 2021, discussions had taken place, cost estimates had been provided and a spatial analysis study had been conducted. Hazzard, who is FISD’s managing director of fine arts, said the process had helped further solidify the district’s vision.
“We’ve had a very clear vision about what our needs were from the beginning of that, and we’ve gone through this great process of working through all of this and Mr. Hall’s group and the city have been so great to work with as we’ve gone through this,” Hazzard said, "and really as we got to the point where we started identifying what those specific needs were, it really helped to solidify that what we brought to our voters back in 2018 is what that need is, and so even though that’s kind of the end of what that collaboration was, the great part about this is it’s provided even more clarity, and so we’re looking forward and ready to go.”
In 2018, Frisco ISD voters approved a $691 million bond package by a 61% margin that included, among other things, a projected $43 million center for the arts. The vision for the facility included a 1,250-seat multi-purpose auditorium for visual and performing arts that included instructional, training and office space, according to the district website.
In last week’s announcement, Frisco ISD said its goal is to create a “student-first” Visual and Performing Arts Center.
When it comes to needs the district is looking to fulfill, Hazzard said it generally comes down to three things. Firstly, the district wants to host large-scale collaborative performances.
Secondly, Hazzard said, the district currently loses a good amount of instruction time when hosting UIL and competitive events at its high school campuses.
“Because when you host an event that requires multiple areas like a UIL contest and things like that, we end up losing a lot of instruction time,” he said. “And so one of the other great benefits to this, kind of that second major benefit, is the fact that we’re going to get a lot of instruction time back on our campuses by being able to host those events at a different location.”
Thirdly, the facility will provide a designated visual art exhibition space, he said.
“Right now, we really don’t have a location for visual art exhibition space,” Hazzard said. “We utilize the foyer area here in some vertical feeder pattern art shows, which are a wonderful demonstration of the great work that’s going on in visual arts, but we don’t have dedicated space for those young artists to be able to showcase.”
There are also visions of hosting musical productions from FISD’s high schools on a rotating basis (two to three per year, Hazzard said), as well as hosting dance events, and even some potential summer programming.
The seating capability at FISD’s current high school auditoriums is about 600, Hazzard said. Meanwhile, the district has hosted performances that range from a district-wide elementary honor choir to vertical collaboration performances between bands, choirs and orchestras.
“So we have a wide breadth of audience sizes and different kinds of things that happen on stage, but we’re really limited to about that 600-seat capacity that each one of our 12 high schools has,” Hazzard said.
The facility that FISD envisioned in its 2018 bond package includes 1,250 seats in the main performance space as well as visual art components and showcase components. There are also plans to include some sort of professional development space, Hazzard said.
“That’s all been really consistent from what we took to the voters in 2018, and it’s kind of that starting point of where we’re working now as we continue to try to build what this is going to look like in the future,” Hazzard said.
Design work is expected to be underway in the fall, according to a statement from the district.
On the heels of the announcement from FISD, the city and HALL Group, there are a number of points that are yet to be determined for how the district’s facility will come together. While the district has said its Visual and Performing Arts Center will be located on land already owned by the district, the specific location will be solidified in the future.
“We’ve got several sites and configurations considered, but we won’t know that until we get more into the design phase,” Hazzard said.
He said the timeline for delivering the building is also yet to be determined.
“What I think has been so interesting about this process is, a performing arts center is very unique to any other facility that we have in the school district,” Hazzard said. “The usability, the functionality of it, the multi-use purpose of it is very, very different. And so there’s a lot of planning in terms of the logistical preparations of it, the physical preparations of it, that has to be considered in that process. And so we’re really looking forward to those timelines starting to dovetail and blend together as we get some more clarity on this.”
But the vision remains clear: FISD is looking to provide an elevated performance experience for its students.
“We live in a community that understands the importance of the arts and that supports that arts education,” Hazzard said. “We live in a community and in a school district that providing that top-notch fine arts education to students is a non-negotiable. And that’s a great place to be.”
