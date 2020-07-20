Frisco ISD shared data on Monday regarding responses to its student commitment form for the upcoming school year.
Families had until July 10 to respond to the form, which asked families to commit students to either face-to-face learning or virtual learning. The district stated in a release that it had given families a grace period to respond through July 14.
As of July 14, the district's numbers showed 47 percent overall choosing face-to-face learning and 44 percent opting in for the Virtual Academy option. According to the data, 7.5 percent did not respond and 1 percent said they were pursuing an option outside of FISD.
Frisco ISD stated in a previous announcement that it would assume students who had not had a form submitted would attend school in person. Parents have a chance to change their student’s learning model from July 27-30. The next time to change a student’s learning format will be at the end of the first nine weeks of school, which falls on Oct. 16.
The information comes a few days after Superintendent Mike Waldrip announced at a special July 16 meeting of the district Board of Trustees that FISD schools would begin the academic year completely online for the first three weeks.
At the meeting, Waldrip discussed reasoning behind the three-week shift to all online learning, which he said included the spread of COVID-19 and a compressed timeline for getting students set up for their “proper educational setting.”
Waldrip said earlier in the meeting that there had been changes in when parents could select a learning model for their child to follow.
“What that has done is it has significantly compressed our ability to generate master schedules and get kids in the settings and the courses that they need, particularly at the high school level for graduation and various other things,” he said.
Waldrip also cited the new virtual environment FISD will be offering in the fall as part of the reasoning for the three-week change.
“We’ve considerably beefed up the online experience,” he said. “It’s drastically different from what parents saw in the spring. It’s much more in-depth and comprehensive, and the in-person environment that our teachers will probably eventually find themselves in is going to be different still,” he said.
On Friday morning, the Texas Education Agency announced that school systems would be able to temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school.
“This should give us time to work collectively to flatten the curve on this epidemic,” TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in a video regarding the announcement.
The agency also allows a school system to continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for another four weeks if needed with a board-approved waiver request to the agency.
“We know we need to provide local schools flexibility to adapt to local health conditions, especially given the rise in COVID cases that we’re seeing across the state,” Morath said.
The announcement also stated that high schools will be allowed to convert to a hybrid model full time, with board approval, once students return to on-campus instruction.
The district is set to discuss more information for the upcoming year at a special board meeting slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Frisco ISD Administration Board Room.
